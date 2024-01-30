Africa

By Chikomo Patsika

30 Jan 2024

Zimbabwe opposition leader Job Sikhala released from jail

Sikhala had been behind bars for close to two years.

Zimbabwe opposition leader Job Sikhala Coalition for Change (CCC)

Zimbabwe former legislator and prominent member of the opposition party Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Job Sikhala at the Harare Magistrate’s Court in Harare on 24 January 2024 after the court convicted him of inciting public violence. Picture: Jekesai NJIKIZANA / AFP

Zimbabwe opposition leader Job Sikhala is a free man.

Sikhala, who was the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) MP for Zengeza West in Chitungwiza – a dormitory town outside Harare – was arrested and jointly charged with another former CCC MP Godfrey Sithole of publishing a video inciting violence.

Harare magistrate Tafadzwa Miti, last week ruled that the State had managed to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt and found Sikhala guilty.

“The evidence did not establish beyond reasonable doubt that the first accused [Sikhala] did not put the videos but this doesn’t mean that an offence was not committed.

“From the evidence, it is beyond any doubt that the accused is the one who uttered the words in the video,” the magistrate said.

ALSO READ: Zimbabwe opposition leader Chamisa abandons ‘contaminated’ CCC party

However on Tuesday, in handing down judgment, Sikhala received two wholly suspended terms for inciting violence.

This is a developing story …

