Zimbabwean nationals in court for uprooting Cycads worth R1.4m

The removal of the Cycads could have a significant impact on the local ecosystem.

The case is set to continue in the Kariega Magistrates’ Court on 25 November or formal bail application. Photo: iStock

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it will oppose the bail application of five Zimbabwean nationals arrested for allegedly uprooting cycad plants worth more than R1.4 million.

The case is set to continue in the Kariega Magistrate’s Court in the Eastern Cape for a formal bail application on 25 November.

The five accused, identified as Khaya Moyo, 42, Ngqobutho Ngulube, 33, Godfrey Makhohdo, 44, Oalabahle Ndlovu, 23, and Mnqobi Sibanda, 34, have been charged with contravention of the National Biodiversity Act for the illegal uprooting of protected cycad species, trespassing and immigration-related offences.

Arrest

Their arrest followed an intelligence-driven operation earlier this month.

NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said police received a tip-off regarding a group of individuals involved in the illegal uprooting of cycads in a protected area.

“Officers intercepted the suspects and attempted to stop their vehicle, which was found to contain the stolen plants. The suspects, upon noticing the police, attempted to flee, leading to a brief chase. During the pursuit, gunfire was exchanged, resulting in one of the suspects being injured.

“Despite this, the police successfully apprehended all five individuals, confiscating the vehicle and the stolen plants. The illegal removal of cycads is a serious offence in South Africa, as these plants are protected by national and international conservation laws,” Tiyali said.

Undocumented

Tiyali said the value of the 75 uprooted cycads is estimated at R1.4 million, and their removal could have a significant impact on the local ecosystem.

He said further investigation revealed that three of the accused did not have legal documentation to be in the country.

“As a result, additional charges under the Immigration Act are being considered, including charges of unlawful entry and residency.

“The arrest of these individuals is a significant step in protecting South Africa’s unique and endangered plant species, and authorities are calling for the public to report any suspicious activity related to the illegal harvesting or trade of protected species,” Tiyali said.

