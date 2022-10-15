High-level discussions on the cards as Ramaphosa arrives in Saudi Arabia

Sipho Mabena

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to seek export market opportunities for South African produce, and sell the country as an investment destination and an entry point into southern Africa during his state visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

It is believed the various deliberations will provide renewed impetus to strengthened economic cooperation in identified priority sectors, notably agriculture, defence, energy, and transport, further underpinned by regular high-level engagements between the two countries.

Ramaphosa arrived in Jeddah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Friday for an official state visit to last until Sunday, at the invitation of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

He will be hosted by HRH Crown Prince, and Prime Minister of the Kingdom, Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud.

Diplomatic relations

Diplomatic relations between SA and the Kingdom Saudi Arabia in the Arabian Peninsula were formalised in 1994, with four the country’s democratically elected Presidents having visited the Kingdom to date.

According to the Presidency, SA and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia enjoy a strategic bilateral partnership based on cordial and fraternal relations.

“The discussions would focus on export market opportunities for South African produce and on South Africa as an investment destination as well as an entry point into Southern Africa and beyond within the context of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA),” Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said in a statement.

His Excellency the President is in the Kingdom on a State visit at the invitation of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, His Royal Highness King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

He said the recent 9th session of the South Africa-Saudi Arabia Joint Economic Council, held from 3-4 October, launched the South Africa-Saudi Arabia Joint Business Council.

The Joint Business Council brings together leading business people from both countries to deepen economic ties, as Saudi Arabia is the largest source of imports from the Middle East region.

Total bilateral trade between South Africa and Saudi Arabia amounted to R66 billion in 2021, the Presidency said.

High-level engagements

President Ramaphosa will also participate in high-level business engagements with leading businesspersons, institutional and private investors.

He will also deliver the closing remarks at the Saudi Arabia – South Africa Investment Forum, and participate in the Saudi Arabia – South Africa Investment Roundtable.

Magwenya added that the high-level engagements will also afford the two leaders an opportunity to discuss bilateral, continental and global issues, and to reaffirm their commitment to further cooperate closely on multilateral issues.

Ramaphosa’s entourage is made up of International Relations and Cooperation minister Naledi Pandor, Agriculture, Rural Development and Land Reform minister Thoko Didiza, Trade, Industry and Competition minister Ebrahim Patel, Mineral Resources and Energy minister Gwede Mantashe, Transport minister Fikile Mbalula, as well Defence and Military Veterans minister Thandi Modise.

