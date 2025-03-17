Rwanda says its cutting diplomatic ties with Belgium

Rwanda is accusing Belgium of undermining Kigali amid the ongoing conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Rwandan flag (L) in front of the United Nations on March 26, 2018 in New York, and the Belgian flag at half-mast near Brussels airport in Zaventem on March 23, 2016, a day after blasts hit the Belgian capital. Pictures: Don Emmert and John Thys / AFP

Rwanda said Monday it had severed diplomatic ties with Belgium, saying the European nation had “consistently undermined” Kigali “during the ongoing conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo”.

The Rwanda-backed M23 armed group launched a massive offensive in the mineral-rich east of the DRC earlier this year, taking two major cities.

A United Nations report has said that Kigali effectively controls the group and has around 4,000 troops in the country.

ALSO READ: M23 accuses DRC govt attempting to ‘torpedo’ peace talks

Kigali has denied involvement in the conflict and says it faces a threat from ethnic Hutu fighters in the DRC.

‘Effective immediately’

“The Government of Rwanda today notified the Government of Belgium of its decision to sever diplomatic relations, effective immediately,” the foreign affairs ministry said in a statement.

“Belgium has clearly taken sides in a regional conflict and continues to systematically mobilise against Rwanda in different forums, using lies and manipulation to secure an unjustified hostile opinion of Rwanda, in an attempt to destabilise both Rwanda and the region,” it said.

ALSO READ: SADC ends DRC peace mission amid rising uncertainty

It said that the decision reflected “Rwanda’s commitment to safeguarding our national interests and the dignity of Rwandans”.

All Belgian diplomats within the country will be required to leave within 48 hours, the statement added.

Belgium slams Rwanda

Belgium on Monday decried Rwanda’s “disproportionate” severing of ties, and said it would impose tit-for-tat measures kicking out Kigali’s diplomats.

ALSO READ: ‘We are not scared of anybody’: Holomisa on R1.6bn withdrawal from DRC

“This is disproportionate and shows that when we disagree with Rwanda they prefer not to engage in dialogue. Belgium will take similar measures,” foreign minister Maxime Prevot wrote on X.