Chaos erupts over ANC leadership battle in Limpopo

A leadership dispute in Limpopo’s Norman Mashabane ANC region turned violent as rival factions clashed ahead of crucial nominations.

A fight over who should be in the top five ANC big-wigs to run the powerful Norman Mashabane region in Limpopo resulted in a fierce fight between party members at the weekend.

The ANC regions have been holding branch general meetings to nominate candidates to lead for a period not exceeding three years.

The regions are Norman Mashabane, the biggest in terms of membership, Vhembe, Sekhukhune and the most influential and economically viable, Peter Mokaba region.

ANC members in the Norman Mashabane region are divided over who should lead, with one slate supporting Pule Shayi for a third term and the other supporting Goodman Mitileni for chair.

The region is currently chaired by Shayi. He is challenged by former Limpopo legislature member Mitileni, who has been the regional secretary for the past three years.

The clash at the branch general meeting took place before the nomination process.

Letaba ANC sub-region chair Sam Mothomogolo said it reminded him of a war.

“When I got there, the two slates were trading insults, clashing and fighting with everything they had. Chairs were thrown while others traded fists and insults.

“When I tried to separate them, one of the members from the so-called ‘Straight Line’ slate pushed me to the ground,” Mothomogolo said.

ANC Limpopo spokesperson Jimmy Machaka said: “Whoever started the fight will face the full might of the party. The ANC in Limpopo does not tolerate acts of violence at its gatherings.”

