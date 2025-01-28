Serbian prime minister resigns, after months of anti-corruption protests

Prime Minister Milos Vucevic resigns after growing unrest over the Novi Sad train station tragedy, which exposed corruption and lack of oversight in public projects.

Protesters hold Serbia’s national flags and wave from a bridge above a highway during a demonstration in an attempt to put pressure on the government over a fatal collapse of the Novi Sad train station roof in November 2024, in Belgrade, on January 28, 2025. The blockade — which was set to last for 24 hours — comes just days after student organisers called for a general strike last January 23, 2025 that saw work stoppages by lawyers and small businesses along with school closures across Serbia. (Photo by Andrej ISAKOVIC / AFP)

Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic resigned on Tuesday, following months of mass demonstrations over the fatal collapse of a train station roof in November.

The Balkan country has been rocked by regular protests in the wake of the deadly disaster at the train station in the northern city of Novi Sad that killed 15 people, following extensive renovations at the facility.

The collapse has ignited long-standing anger across Serbia over corruption and the alleged lack of oversight on construction projects.

Anger across Serbia over corruption

“My irrevocable decision is to resign from the position of prime minister,” Vucevic, who was mayor of Novi Sad when the renovations began, told a press conference in Belgrade.

“I had a long meeting with the president of Serbia this morning… we talked about everything, and he accepted my arguments,” he added.

“So in order to avoid further complicating things, so we do not further raise tensions in society, I made this decision.”

ALSO READ: When NATO went to war with Yugoslavia

Before taking up an earlier government post in Belgrade, Vucevic had served as mayor of Novi Sad from 2012 to 2022, when renovations began at the train station.

The prime minister has been in office for less than a year.

More than a dozen people have been charged in connection with the Novi Sad accident, including former transport minister Goran Vesic, who resigned days after it occurred.

Prime minister announcement amid 24-hour blockade

The prime minister’s announcement came as thousands of protesters ended a 24-hour blockade at a major traffic intersection in Belgrade — the latest in a series of massive rallies held across the country.

Protesters on Tuesday morning packed up and cleared the area at the Autokomanda junction — which links several major roads and motorways in the Serbian capital — after many camped out overnight.

The blockade came after student organisers called for a general strike last Friday that saw lawyers stop work, and the closure of small businesses and schools across Serbia.

ALSO READ: Serbia deputy PM mets Putin days after fighter jet deal with France

Students have emerged as the leaders of the protest movement and have been blockading campuses across the country for months.

With pressure mounting, President Aleksandar Vucic addressed the nation Monday evening, defending his government’s response to the Novi Sad tragedy and vowing to open a dialogue with the protesters.

Student organisers continue to demand more action, including greater transparency into the investigation and the release of all documents linked to the renovation of the station.

Students demand more action

The government has released some documents on the roof collapse, but experts from the Faculty of Civil Engineering in Belgrade say they are incomplete.

Other key demands include dropping charges against protesters arrested at rallies, an end to attacks on demonstrators, and increased government spending on education.

As premier, Vucevic was officially the head of government in Serbia, however, the position is largely considered to be subordinate to President Vucic — who has ruled the country for more than a decade.

ALSO READ: Parents of Serbia school shooter go on trial

– By: © Agence France-Presse