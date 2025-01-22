Trump puts US govt diversity workers on leave, calls bishop ‘nasty’

President Trump shuts down diversity offices, denounces a bishop's plea for compassion, and advances strict immigration and gender policies in a fiery start to his term.

US President Donald Trump ordered federal employees of diversity offices to be put on paid leave by Wednesday night, and called a Washington bishop “nasty” after she asked him to “have mercy” for migrants and LGBTQ children.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that US government workers in diversity offices must be put on paid leave by 5:00 pm Wednesday as the new administration moved from day one to shutter programs intended to bolster minority groups.

While campaigning, Trump had vilified diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies in the federal government and corporate world, saying they discriminated against white people — men in particular.

He also has demonized any recognition of gender diversity, attacking transgender people — notably transgender women in sports — and gender-affirming care for children.

“President Trump campaigned on ending the scourge of DEI from our federal government and returning America to a merit based society where people are hired based on their skills, not for the color of their skin,” Leavitt said in a statement published by NBC News.

“This is another win for Americans of all races, religions, and creeds. Promises made, promises kept.”

Republican Trump — at 78 the oldest person ever to be sworn in as president — has vowed a “new golden age” for America, signing a slew of executive orders in his first 24 hours on immigration, gender and climate that overturn many of Democrat Joe Biden’s policies.

He also pardoned more than a thousand supporters, including US Capitol rioters, and targeted opponents in a shock-and-awe start to his second presidency.

‘Have mercy’

The new president has also faced defiance, including a rare public dressing-down Tuesday from a bishop during the customary inaugural service.

The Washington National Cathedral’s Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde told Trump from the pulpit that he was sowing fear among America’s immigrants and LGBTQ people.

“I ask you to have mercy, Mr. President, on those in our communities whose children fear that their parents will be taken away,” Budde told Trump, who was seated in the church’s front pew.

“I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now.”

Early Wednesday, Trump blasted the Episcopal bishop on his Truth Social platform, calling her “nasty” and demanding an apology.

“The so-called Bishop who spoke at the National Prayer Service on Tuesday morning was a Radical Left hard line Trump hater,” Trump wrote, without naming Budde. “She was nasty in tone, and not compelling or smart.”

Railing against “illegal migrants,” the president also slammed Budde’s “very boring and uninspiring” service.

“She is not very good at her job! She and her church owe the public an apology!”

Trump issued measures on Monday to suspend the arrival of asylum seekers and expel migrants in the country illegally.

He also decreed that only two sexes — male and female, but not transgender — will be recognized.

And he ordered the closure of government diversity programs, with federal DEI office employees set to be put on paid leave by close of business Wednesday.

‘Shameful discrimination’

A US Office of Personnel Management (OPM) memo posted on social media platform X by a CBS correspondent said: “Send a notification to all employees of DEIA (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility) offices that they are being placed on paid administrative leave effective immediately as the agency takes steps to close/end all DEIA initiatives, offices and program.”

The memo from acting OPM director Charles Ezell directed all department and agency heads to send workers notice by 5:00 pm Wednesday, and submit a written plan for a “reduction-in-force action” regarding employees by 5:00 pm Friday.

“To every reporter asking about this: I can gladly confirm!” wrote White House spokeswoman Leavitt on X, resharing the CBS journalist’s post.

Dated Tuesday, the memo said DEI programs “divided Americans by race, wasted taxpayer dollars, and resulted in shameful discrimination.”

It ordered all agency heads to cancel DEI trainings, terminate related contractors, and take down websites and social media accounts promoting it by Wednesday evening.

Trump is pushing a turbocharged agenda after his inauguration Monday, in which he gave a speech that mixed dark imagery about a failing America with promises of renewal.

He is also sowing fresh disruption on the international stage.

Trump threatened tariffs against the European Union on Tuesday, and also warned he could impose a 10 percent tariff on China, saying it was “based on the fact that they’re sending fentanyl to Mexico and Canada.”

When asked how soon China’s tariffs could be put in place, he said: “Probably February 1st is the date we’re looking at.”

Beijing on Wednesday vowed to defend its “national interests”, and said “there are no winners in a trade war”.

– By: © Agence France-Presse