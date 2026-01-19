World

Home » News » World

Shark attack leaves boy critical

Picture of Agence France Presse

By Agence France Presse

3 minute read

19 January 2026

06:30 am

RELATED ARTICLES

He was transported to Sydney Children’s Hospital, he remains in critical condition.

Shark attack leaves a boy in critical state

Picture: iStock

A shark mauled a boy swimming in Sydney Harbour yesterday, leaving him in a critical condition with serious leg injuries, authorities said.

Paramedics transported him to Sydney Children’s Hospital, where he was said to be in a critical condition.

“Swimmers are advised to avoid entering nearby waters at this time,” police said.

Shark Beach, in Sydney’s eastern suburb of Vaucluse, was closed and police evacuated nearby beaches in the harbour, authorities said.

Wildlife experts were working to identify the shark species involved, it said in a statement.

“This is a tragic shark attack on a young boy having a swim on a Sunday afternoon near a harbour beach in Sydney’s east,” NSW Agriculture Minister Tara Moriarty said.

“Our thoughts are with the young boy and his family. I understand there were also other young people with him at the time of the attack, our thoughts are also with them.”

There have been more than 1 280 shark incidents around Australia since 1791, of which more than 250 resulted in death, according to a database of the predators’ encounters with humans.

Increasingly crowded waters and rising ocean temperatures that appear to be swaying sharks’ migratory patterns may be contributing to a rise in attacks, despite overfishing depleting some species, scientists say.

A great white shark mauled surfer Mercury Psillakis to death at a popular northern Sydney ocean beach in September last year.

RELATED ARTICLES

Two months later, a bull shark killed a woman swimming off a remote beach north of Sydney.

ALSO READ: Foreign nationals arrested for manufacturing illicit alcohol in Soweto

Details of the latest attack

The predator bit the boy, believed to be about 13 years old, during the late afternoon off Shark Beach, New South Wales state police said.

“The injuries are consistent with what is believed to have been a large shark,” police said in a statement.

Officers pulled the boy from the water off the harbour beach within minutes of being alerted to the incident, police said.

They gave the boy first aid for “serious” leg injuries while he was aboard a police boat, applying two medical tourniquets.

NOW READ: Alleged social media love seeker shot dead by police in Eastern Cape

Read more on these topics

attack Sharks

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News DA accuses Tshwane of violating Nersa conditions amid power crisis
News Saps ‘drowning in litigation’ as billions lost to unlawful arrests and assaults
South Africa SA rescue teams join search for missing Ekurhuleni MMC in Mozambique floods
News ‘It looks like a Star Wars movie’, flood damages to Kruger National Park is substantial, minister says [VIDEOS]
South Africa Presidency confirms Ramaphosa’s instruction to Motshekhga that Iran exit naval drills

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp