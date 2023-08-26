Spain seizes 9.5 tonnes of cocaine from Ecuador – officials

Its recipients were meant to be the main criminal networks in Europe.

The seizure, which took place on August 23 in the southern port of Algeciras, is “the biggest cargo of cocaine in Spain to date” and was hidden in a refrigerated container coming from Ecuador among banana crates, according to a joint statement. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP)

Spanish police and customs officials on Friday announced the seizure of nearly 9.5 tonnes of cocaine from Ecuador, saying it marked Spain’s biggest seizure to date.

The seizure, which took place on Wednesday in the southern port of Algeciras, is “the biggest concealed cargo of cocaine in Spain to date”, they said in a joint statement.

ALSO READ: Border police seize cocaine worth millions bound for UAE

The find was hidden in banana crates in a refrigerated container, they added.

The operation is “an unprecedented blow for one of the biggest criminal organisations at world level in cocaine distribution”, they said, without idenitifying the organisation.

Its recipients were meant to be the main criminal networks in Europe, they added.

The logos of more than 30 European criminal groups who had been destined to take delivery of the cargo were found inside.

ALSO READ: Man nabbed with cocaine worth R2 million at OR Tambo

The organisation which undertook the transport was able to send 40 containers a month to Europe thanks to a vast commercial network and also used the northwestern port of Vigo, the officials said.