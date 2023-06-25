Border police seize cocaine worth millions bound for UAE

By Faizel Patel

Border Police officers attached to the Ngqura sea port in the Eastern Cape made a major drugs bust after they seized 32 blocks of cocaine with a street value of R12,8 million.

The officers made the massive drug bust this week.

Cocaine for UAE

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the cocaine was bound for the Middle East.

“The drugs were found stashed in an empty cargo container earlier this week. The container was due to transport fruit from South Africa to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). An investigation is currently underway to determine the origin and destination of the drugs.

“Through Operation Shanela, the Saps continues to conduct high density operations to remove more drugs off the streets of South Africa. Since its inception on 8 May 2023, 1 686 suspects were arrested for dealing in drugs in South Africa,” Mathe said.

No arrests have been made.

Other drug busts

Earlier this month, law enforcement agencies dismantled a drug manufacturing operation in Randfontein.

The discovery was made when the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team, together with Johannesburg Crime Intelligence and the K9 unit during a search and seizure operation.

Police spokesperson Colonel Philani Nkwalase said that the team uncovered drug manufacturing equipment and a whole host of chemicals believed to be used in the production of Mandrax tablets.

“The operation, carried out in Zuurbekom, Bekkersdal, resulted in the swift arrest of a 39-year-old suspect, whose identity cannot be disclosed just yet,” Nkwalase said.

The suspect faces charges of drug trafficking and fraud.

Drug trafficking

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in April, police seized cocaine worth an estimated R48 million at a premises in the Western Cape.

It is understood members attached to the Bishop Lavis Saps acted on information received about a possible drug consignment at the premises situated at the Airport Industria.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie said the cocaine bust dealt a major blow to the lucrative drug trafficking trade.

