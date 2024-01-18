World

Home » News » World

Avatar photo

By AFP

2 minute read

19 Jan 2024

01:00 am

Sri Lanka vows to keep up drug arrests after UN criticism

Last week the UN's human rights chief, said Operation Yuktiya -- the Sinhala word for "justice" -- had been responsible for police abuses.

Sri Lanka's Public Security Minister Tiran Alles

Sri Lanka’s Public Security Minister Tiran Alles arrives to address a press conference in Colombo on January 18, 2024. – Alles told a press conference in Colombo that he was unconvinced by the allegations and said the crackdown was in the best interests of the island nation. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP)

Sri Lanka vowed Thursday to keep up a controversial anti-narcotics drive after a UN complaint that some of the more than 40,000 people arrested had been tortured in police custody.

Last week the UN’s human rights chief Volker Turk, said Operation Yuktiya — the Sinhala word for “justice” — had been responsible for a series of police abuses since it began last month.

ALSO READ: Jumbo problem: Sri Lanka’s battle with plastic pollution

Public Security Minister Tiran Alles told a press conference in Colombo that he was unconvinced by the allegations and said the crackdown was in the best interests of the island nation.

“The Human Rights Commission has a duty to tell us ‘okay, these are the incidents and get our answers,” he said.

“They can issue statements, but I will not stop this operation,” he added. “We know that we are doing something good for the children of this country, for the women of this country.”

The UN said security forces had reportedly conducted arbitrary arrests, public strip searches and torture of suspects in custody.

Alles said only around a tenth of the more than 40,000 arrested in the anti-drugs campaign had been detained while others had been bailed to face criminal possession charges.

ALSO READ: Bankrupt Sri Lanka’s deposed president ‘to return home’

He claimed that the operation had seen a considerable decline in the amount of narcotics available on the streets since December.

Local rights activists have accused police of arresting drug users and small-time dealers without pursuing bigger players in the trade.

© Agence France-Presse

Read more on these topics

drugs sri lanka united nations

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Dlamini-Zuma to retire from parliament
South Africa Watch: SA’s arguments and requests against Israel at the International Court of Justice
Politics ‘When presidents don’t want to give up power’: Mantashe likens Zuma to African rebel leaders
Politics ‘I didn’t go to Robben Island for this nonsense’ – Cope calls for direct election of president
Local Soccer Cryptic Jordaan backtracks on R130-million Bafana bonus comment

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe