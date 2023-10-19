Sweden arrests two over alleged intelligence breach

Sweden's security service, Sapo, has apprehended two individuals believed to be involved in a significant intelligence breach.

Sweden’s security service said Thursday two people have been arrested in connection with a suspected intelligence breach, with media identifying them as a former member of the military and an intelligence agency employee.

The pair was arrested in a raid Tuesday by the Swedish Security Service (Sapo).

“We have conducted an operation and two people have been arrested,” Karin Lutz, press officer for Sapo, told AFP.

She said they were suspected of “aggravated unauthorised use of classified information,” describing it as a “serious crime.”

Newspaper Expressen reported that the suspects were a married couple, and the husband had a “long career within the Swedish Armed Forces” and was currently employed in the public sector.

Public television SVT meanwhile said the wife was employed at Sweden’s signals intelligence agency, the National Defence Radio Establishment (FRA), citing government agency documentation.

FRA supplies intelligence to both the Swedish Armed Forces and other concerned authorities.

Lutz said Sapo could not confirm any details about the suspects or the nature of the classified information, noting that the investigation was still ongoing.

According to Expressen, the pair were being held in separate cells “without being able to watch television, listen to the radio or communicate with the outside world through letters.”

The severity of the case had also prompted Sapo to inform both the Supreme Commander of the Swedish Armed Forces Micael Byden and key ministers in Sweden’s government, the newspaper said.

Thomas Olsson, a lawyer representing one of the suspects, told AFP he was unable to give any comment due to a gag order on the case.

Sweden’s Prosecution Authority said in a statement that the suspects could be held until Friday before prosecutors would need to ask a court to remand them in detention.

– By: © Agence France-Presse