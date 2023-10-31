Operation Shanela hits the streets of Tshwane

Operation Shanela activations kicked off on 22 October, spanning seven different policing districts.

Several arrests were made in a week of Operation Shanela’s intensive law enforcement activities in Tshwane. Picture: iStock

During a week of intensive law enforcement activities in Tshwane, the police conducted a series of operations resulting in 983 arrests, the seizure of illicit goods and three firearms.

The operations kicked off on 22 October, spanning seven different policing districts. The first operation targeted the Temba Policing area, leading to the apprehension of seven undocumented immigrants and an individual driving under the influence of alcohol.

Additionally, a liquor outlet was inspected, resulting in its closure and the confiscation of 45,780ml of liquor due to violations of the Liquor Act.

Operation Shanela: Liquor outlets inspected

In a continuing their efforts, on 23 October, the Brooklyn police arrested 10 undocumented immigrants. Nine liquor outlets were inspected, resulting in their closures and 8,250ml of liquor was confiscated.

Seven second-hand goods premises were also inspected, resulting in fines for non-compliance with the Second-hand Goods Act.

On 25 October, inspections took place in the Pretoria’s Moot and Villiera policing areas to enforce the Liquor and Second-hand Goods Acts.

Fines were issued to businesses for non-compliance with the Second-hand Goods Act, and five liquor outlets were closed with the confiscation of 131,000ml of liquor.

Undocumented immigrants, illicit cigarettes

On 26 October, Operation Shanela involved multiple stakeholders in the Pretoria’s Moot and Villeria Policing precinct. Their collaborative efforts led to the apprehension of 62 undocumented immigrants. Illicit cigarettes were also confiscated, along with 12,000 loose cigarettes.

Aarto infringement notices totalling R106,450 were issued during a roadblock. Searches were conducted on numerous premises, vehicles, and individuals, further reinforcing the operation’s success.

Simultaneously, detectives from various police stations in the city arrested 280 suspects wanted for various crimes, including 54 arrests related to gender-based violence.

Inspections, closures and arrests

On 27 October, four liquor premises were inspected and closed in the Atteridgeville Policing Precinct, while 8,073ml of liquor was confiscated. Three second-hand goods premises were fined for failing to comply with the Second-hand Goods Act.

Lyttelton police also conducted a crime prevention operation, leading to arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol, drug-related offences, and the confiscation of illegal cigarettes and narcotics.

The week concluded with another operation on 28 October, resulting in the arrest of 299 individuals involved in various crimes, including driving under the influence, and the apprehension of 25 undocumented immigrants.

Seven liquor outlets were closed, and 537,395ml of liquor was confiscated.

Throughout the week, a total of 2,064 individuals and 1,075 vehicles underwent thorough searches at roadblocks, with 118 undocumented immigrants arrested.

Additionally, 19 individuals were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, three for public drinking, and five for possession of various drugs with 49 plastic ziplock bags confiscated.

Operation Shanela reaps the rewards

In total, 40 liquor outlets were inspected, resulting in 30 closures for non-compliance with the Liquor Act, and the confiscation of 730,498ml of liquor. A total of 15 second-hand premises were inspected, with 11 fines issued for non-compliance.

Five businesses were visited, with five receiving contravention notices from the Department of Labour.

These operations have not only resulted in the arrest of suspects and the confiscation of illegal goods, but also underline the importance of collaboration among various stakeholders.