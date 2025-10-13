The 20 living Israeli hostages released from Gaza captivity

The released hostages include soldiers, festivalgoers and families held since Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack.

Twenty living Israeli hostages were released on Monday after more than two years in captivity in Gaza, as part of a ceasefire deal with Hamas.

Militants kidnapped them during Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, the deadliest in the country’s history.

Here are their profiles.

Matan Angrest, 22

Sergeant Matan Angrest was captured in his tank near the border with the Gaza Strip after trying to stop Hamas commandos from crossing into Israel near the Nahal Oz base.

Angrest, who comes from Kiryat Bialik in northern Israel, is a keen supporter of Maccabi Haifa football team.

His family had been planning a trip to Dubai to celebrate the forthcoming end of his military service when he was taken.

Gali and Ziv Berman, 28

The Berman twins were abducted in an area of the Kfar Aza kibbutz, which Hamas attackers set on fire.

The brothers, who also hold German citizenship, worked together in music production. They support the Maccabi Tel Aviv and Liverpool football clubs. Their parents and their older brother survived the attack.

Elkana Bohbot, 36

Elkana Bohbot was one of the producers of the Supernova music festival, where hundreds were killed during the attack.

The father of one, who lives at Mevasseret Tzion near Jerusalem, was planning to open an ice cream stall in a Tel Aviv market when he was taken, according to his parents.

He is married to a Colombian woman and the country’s president granted him Colombian nationality in November 2023, a month after the attack.

In May he appeared in a video circulated by Hamas with another hostage Yossef-Haim Ohana.

Rom Braslavski, 21

Rom Braslavski, an Israeli-German from Jerusalem, was working as a security guard at the Supernova music festival when it was attacked.

Witnesses said he stayed at the scene, helping to protect others around him, and both of his hands were injured during the attack.

In August 2025, Hamas ally Islamic Jihad published a video showing Braslavski looking weak and thin as he spoke under duress.

Nimrod Cohen, 21

Hamas videos showed Nimrod Cohen being dragged with three other soldiers from his assault tank near the Nahal Oz kibbutz.

The three other soldiers were all killed.

His parents have worked to raise awareness of the plight of the hostages and pushed for their release.

Cohen, from Rehovot south of Tel Aviv, always kept a Rubik’s cube with him, and his mother holds on to one that was found partially burnt in his tank.

David and Ariel Cunio, 35 and 28

Israeli-Argentine brothers David and Ariel Cunio were kidnapped along with several relatives while hiding in the safe room of David’s home in Nir Oz kibbutz.

Gunmen set fire to the house to force them out, and then took eight people hostage — the most for a single family in the October 7 attack.

Six relatives have since been released.

David Cunio had played a main character in Israeli director Tom Shoval’s 2013 film “Youth”, and Shoval presented a tribute named “A Letter to David” at this year’s Berlin Film Festival.

Israeli hostage Eitan Mor (C), one of the former captives in Gaza since the 2023 October 7 attacks by Palestinian militants, is embraced by his family after being handed over in a prisoner-hostage swap and a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas in Israel on October 13, 2025. Picture: Israeli Army / AFP

Evyatar David, 24

Evyatar David’s parents learnt that he had been taken into Gaza via a photo posted on Telegram, his face lit up by a torch.

He was taken from the Supernova festival with his childhood friend Guy Gilboa Dalal, who was also released on Monday.

A music lover, his family comes from Kfar Saba in central Israel. Before his abduction he was working in a cafe and saving for a trip to Thailand.

He appeared in a Hamas video in August holding a shovel and saying he was digging his own grave.

Guy Gilboa Dalal, 24

Guy Gilboa Dalal was taken from Supernova, his first rave party.

His family quickly learnt of his kidnapping when they saw a video of him and his best friend Evyatar David tied up in a Gaza tunnel.

Gilboa Dalal, who learnt Japanese in the hope of visiting the country one day, appeared in several Hamas videos during his time in captivity.

Maxim Herkin, 37

Israeli-Russian Maxim Herkin moved to Israel from Ukraine with his mother.

He lives at Tirat Carmel in northern Israel and is the father of a girl who lives with her mother in Russia.

Before being kidnapped from the Supernova festival, he wrote to his mother: “All is well. I’m coming home.”

Herkin appeared in a Hamas video lying down and apparently injured, his head and left arm covered in dirty bandages.

Eitan Horn, 39

Eitan Horn, from Argentina, was kidnapped from the Nir Oz kibbutz with his elder brother Yair Horn, who was released in February.

Eitan Horn, who lives in the town of Kfar Saba, works in education and was involved with youth movements.

His family had emigrated from Argentina years ago, according to Israeli media.

Families of Israeli hostages Evyatar David and Avinatan Or, two of the former captives in Gaza since the 2023 October 7 attacks by Palestinian militants, watching their handover in a prisoner-hostage swap and a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas in Israel on October 13, 2025. Picture: Israeli Army / AFP

Segev Kalfon, 27

Segev Kalfon, who lives at Dimona in southern Israel, worked with his parents at their bakery at Arad in the Negev desert.

His childhood friend, who attended Supernova with him, spoke of how Kalfon was captured as he tried to hide in the bushes beside the road.

Bar Kuperstein, 23

Army nurse Bar Kuperstein was taken at the Supernova festival after he stayed to help people who had been shot.

Kuperstein, who comes from Tel Aviv suburb Holon, was working at the festival but was not on duty on the day of the attack.

Videos showing him tied up emerged soon after.

From the age of 17, he played a key role in running the family household after his father was left disabled in an accident, unable to speak or move.

Omri Miran, 48

Omri Miran, an Israeli-Hungarian therapeutic masseur, was taken from his home in Nahal Oz kibbutz in front of his wife Lichay Miran-Lavi and their two daughters.

He appeared in a video released by Hamas on April 27 last year saying the situation in Gaza was “unpleasant, difficult and there are many bombs”.

Appearing to speak under duress, he urged his family to pressure the Israeli government to reach a deal with Hamas.

Eitan Mor, 25

Eitan Mor was working as a security guard when he was abducted at Supernova.

The son of a practising Jewish family in the Kyriat Arba settlement in the occupied West Bank, his father Tzvika Mor is the founder of the Forum of Hope, a grouping of hostages’ parents opposed to an accord with Hamas.

Eitan worked at a cafe in Jerusalem and was hoping to open his own restaurant. Before his abduction, he had become less religious, but remained close with his parents.

Yosef Haim Ohana, 25

Yossef Haim Ohana comes from Kyriat Malakhi in southern Israel, and was working behind the bar at Supernova.

He was seen trying to help people injured in the Hamas attack before trying to flee with a friend.

He appeared in May 2025 in a Hamas video along with another hostage, Elkana Bohbot.

Alon Ohel, 24

Pianist Alon Ohel, who also has Serbian and German nationality, had just returned from a trip to Asia and was set to start music studies when he was abducted at Supernova.

Ohel, who lives in the village of Lavon in northern Israel, was taken when he and three other young men were trying to avoid capture.

His family said in February 2025 they had received proof of life, thanks to accounts from other freed hostages.

“He is wounded and not receiving medical treatment,” the family said.

Released Israeli hostage Alon Ohel reacts upon arriving at Beilinson Hospital in the Rabin Medical Centre in Petah Tikva in central Israel on October 13, 2025. Picture: Menahem Kahana / AFP)

Avinatan Or, 32

Dual Israeli-British national Avinatan Or hails from a religious Jewish family of seven children in the Shilo settlement in the occupied West Bank.

His partner Noa Argamani was abducted with him at Supernova, though she was freed in an Israeli military operation in June 2024.

He was planning to move in with her in Beersheva, where he studied engineering.

Matan Zangauker, 25

Matan Zangauker was kidnapped from his home in Nir Oz kibbutz with his Israeli-Mexican girlfriend Ilana Gritzewsky.

She was released in November 2023 during the first truce in the two-year war.

Along with Einav Zangauker, Matan’s mother, Gritzewsky became a key figure in the campaign for the hostages.

Zangauker worked on the kibbutz’s medical cannabis farm.

