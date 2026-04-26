Trump evacuated as shooter opens fire at Washington gala (VIDEOS)

US Secret Service agents bundled Donald Trump from the stage as shots rang out on Saturday at a media gala,...

US Secret Service agents bundled Donald Trump from the stage as shots rang out on Saturday at a media gala, in what the president later described as an attack by a “would-be assassin”.

Armed guards opened fire at the gunman who charged through a security checkpoint just outside the ballroom of the hotel where Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, senior government officials and hundreds of other black-tie guests had gathered.

People dived under tables in chaotic scenes as Secret Service teams swarmed into the glitzy White House Correspondents’ Association dinner held annually at the Washington Hilton in the US capital.

World leaders reacted to the incident with shock, mixed with relief that the US leader and event attendees were unharmed.

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed support for Trump, adding that “violence has no place in a democracy” – a sentiment echoed by Britain’s prime minister Keir Starmer, who said “any attack on democratic institutions or on the freedom of the press must be condemned in the strongest possible terms”.

Trump posted surveillance camera footage of the gunman sprinting past security as guards drew their weapons. The man was detained at the scene.

“They seem to think he was a lone wolf, and I feel that too,” the president said at a news conference at the White House shortly after the incident.

BREAKING: President Trump has shared footage of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting and a photo of the suspect. pic.twitter.com/3H1M7hwKbj — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 26, 2026

FBI raid

Trump said one officer was shot at close range but appeared to not be critically injured.

He added that the venue was “not a particularly secure” facility, as questions swirled about the president’s safety.

Trump said at the hastily arranged news conference that he first thought the noise was a tray being dropped before he realised it was gunfire. He said he planned to reschedule the media gala within a month.

FBI agents are seen at the Washington Hilton after shots were fired during the White House Correspondents dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, on 25 April 2025. Shots were fired as US President Donald Trump attended a media gala, with the gunman detained at a screening area just outside the hotel ballroom where hundreds of guests had gathered. Picture: Alex Wroblewski / AFP

City officials said the suspect, who will be arraigned in court on Monday on firearm and assault charges, appeared to have been a guest at the hotel. He was armed with a shotgun, handgun and knives.

“Law enforcement exchanged gunfire with the individual,” Washington police chief Jeffery Carroll told reporters. “A US Secret Service uniformed division officer was struck in his vest. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. He appears to be in good spirits.”

Trump told reporters that the authorities have gone to the suspect’s apartment and “I guess he lives in California”.

An AFP photographer saw FBI tactical agents entering a two-storey, brown house in Torrance, California, associated with the suspect.

Some FBI and Secret Service agents were spotted leaving the scene a few hours later.

Multiple US news outlets identified the suspect as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen from the southwestern Los Angeles suburb.

Asked about Allen late on Saturday, the FBI did not confirm his identity and told AFP it had nothing to add beyond what was disclosed in news conferences.

A LinkedIn profile with the name “Cole Allen” showed a picture of a man which appeared to match a photo of the suspect shared by Trump.

The social media profile said Allen was a mechanical engineer, computer scientist, game developer and teacher.

Last year, Allen uploaded a picture wearing a graduation gown and cap, saying he was “done” with his computer science master’s degree from California State University Dominguez Hills.

Glitzy annual gala

During the chaotic incident, tactical teams with guns drawn took position on the stage where Trump had been sitting during dinner before he was evacuated.

Police surrounded the hotel and helicopters hovered overhead.

The security breach occurred after the welcoming speech and during dinner, before Trump was due to speak.

Cabinet members were evacuated first, as confusion and concern spread through the partying guests.

Trump was the target of an assassination attempt during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in 2024. A gunman fired several shots, killing an audience member and lightly wounding the president in the ear.

A few months later, another man was arrested after a Secret Service agent saw the barrel of a rifle poking from the bushes on the perimeter of the West Palm Beach golf course where Trump was playing a round.

The Washington Hilton where Saturday’s gala was taking place was the site where Republican President Ronald Reagan was shot by a would-be assassin in 1981.

The White House Correspondents’ Association invited Trump this year despite his repeated attacks on the media.

Before this year and unlike all other presidents from the past 100 years, Trump had never attended while in office.

The “Nerd Prom” – as attendees dub it – brings together journalists and the who’s who of Washington to raise funds for scholarships and awards.

The event often has a comedian joking about the president, who traditionally makes a few cracks of his own, though no comedian was booked this year.