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These are the most Instagrammable travel destinations everyone is obsessed with in 2026

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By Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

5 minute read

16 May 2026

08:30 am

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From Dubai to Japan, travellers are choosing destinations today based on viral photos, reels, and breathtaking online aesthetics.

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Travel in 2026 is no longer just about ticking countries off a bucket list. Instead, it is about finding destinations that look incredible on social media feeds.

These places create viral moments and offer picture-perfect experiences. As a result, they instantly grab attention online.

According to a new global report by PlayersTime, destinations with striking visuals, iconic landmarks and social media appeal are now shaping the way people plan their holidays.

The report, titled “Most Instagrammable Places in 2026”, analysed more than 240 destinations across cities, landmarks, and unusual travel spots. This helped determine which places dominate online travel culture.

Researchers combined monthly Google search demand with Instagram and TikTok hashtag volumes. Consequently, they created an Instagrammability Score ranking the world’s hottest locations.

Picture Istock
Picture: iStock

Leading the global cities ranking is Dubai, which earned a perfect score of 100 thanks to more than 190 million social media posts. In addition, Dubai had 3.43 million monthly Google searches.

Dubai’s luxury lifestyle, futuristic skyline, and extravagant attractions continue attracting content creators, influencers, and travellers. These visitors search for the ultimate social media backdrop.

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View of the Burj Khalifa skyscraper. Picture: iStock

The city’s crown jewel, the Burj Khalifa, is also ranked as the world’s most Instagrammable landmark.

The iconic skyscraper generated more than 10.1 million tagged posts and over one million monthly Google searches. As a result, it outperformed every other landmark included in the study.

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Barcelona. Picture: iStock

Coming in second among cities is London, with more than 192 million social media tags. This was followed closely by Paris and Barcelona.

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Barcelona stood out as the world’s most Googled city, receiving an astonishing 23 million searches every month.

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Eiffel Tower and streets of Paris in spring, France Picture: iStock

The report also highlighted how traditional tourist attractions now compete with immersive experiences and visually distinctive environments.

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Shibuya Scramble Crossing. Picture: iStock

One standout example is Shibuya Scramble Crossing in Japan, where thousands of people cross the intersection simultaneously, transforming an ordinary city street. As a result, it has become one of the world’s most photographed urban experiences.

Spain's breathtaking Setenil de las Bodegas
Setenil de las Bodegas in Andalusia, Spain, features a remarkable blend of natural rock formations. Picture iStock

Meanwhile, Spain’s breathtaking Setenil de las Bodegas topped the unusual destinations category. The small Spanish town is famous for homes built directly into giant overhanging rock formations. This creates a surreal visual that has exploded across Instagram and TikTok.

Data analyst Silvana Vladimirova said social media now plays a major role in shaping modern travel decisions.

“Instagram has shifted travel from being experience-led to image and reel-led,” she explained.

The report suggests destinations with instantly recognisable aesthetics and photogenic environments are likely to dominate global tourism trends for years to come.

More information and rankings are available through the official PlayersTime report.

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