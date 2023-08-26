UK probes sale of suicide substances from Canadian website

Police in the United States, Italy, Australia and New Zealand are also investigating.

Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) said Friday it had launched an investigation into the deaths of 88 people in the country who bought substances to assist with suicide from Canadian websites.

“The NCA has taken the decision to conduct an investigation into potential criminal offences committed in the UK. This operation is under way,” said NCA deputy director Craig Turner.

ALSO READ: Indian colleges told to suicide-proof rooms after student deaths

The law enforcement agency, sometimes called the UK’s FBI, added that “at this early stage there are no confirmed links between the items purchased from the websites and cause of death in any of these cases”.

The announcement came after Canadian Kenneth Law, 57, was arrested in Ontario and charged with two counts of counselling and aiding suicide.

He is accused of selling a lethal substance to people across the world, with UK media reporting he sent 1,200 packages to 40 countries.

ALSO READ: Gauteng Education MEC saddened by pupil suicides

Police in the United States, Italy, Australia and New Zealand are also investigating his actions.