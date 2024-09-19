‘You’re not born this way, you become it’: Ex-husband on trial over mass rape of wife

A man only identified as Lionel R. told the court that he had made contact on a libertine website with Dominique Pelicot, who suggested he have sex with his wife.

A man among dozens accused of raping a Frenchwoman while she was unconscious at her husband’s instigation accepted the charges on Thursday, saying he did not think it was abuse but then noticed “something was wrong”.

The defendant, a 44-year-old supermarket employee and father of three is among 50 men accused of participating in the mass rape, over a decade, of Gisele Pelicot.

The lead defendant in the trial that has gripped France admitted Tuesday to being a “rapist”. Dominique Pelicot claimed that the 50 other co-defendants he allegedly recruited to assault his drugged wife were complicit.

Shocking court confession: Man ‘thought it was a game’

The man, identified only as Lionel R., admitted in court that he had indeed raped Gisele Pelicot on December 2, 2018, though he said that it had not been his intention.

“Since I never obtained Mrs Pelicot’s consent, I have no choice but to accept the facts,” he told the court.

Lionel R. told the court that he had made contact on a libertine website with Dominique Pelicot, who suggested he have sex with his wife.

He described Pellicot’s proposal as “something a little out of the ordinary”.

Lionel R., who was active in the swinger scene at the time, said Dominique Pelicot’s explanations were “not very clear”, but he believed he was participating in a game.

“I never imagined that she might not be part of this game. That was my first huge error,” Lionel R. said.

After arriving at the couple’s home, he entered the bedroom where Gisele Pelicot was lying unconscious and penetrated her.

At one point, she began to move. “He told me to leave the room, and that’s when I realised that something was wrong,” he said.

‘I am a rapist, just like the others here’ – Pelicot

“I am a rapist, just like the others here. They all knew; none can deny it,” testified 71-year-old Dominique Pelicot during his first court appearance on Tuesday since the trial began on 2 September.

Speaking about his ex-wife, 71-year-old Gisele Pelicot, he added: “She did not deserve this.”

The alleged rapists involved in the case include civil servants, ambulance workers, soldiers, prison guards, nurses, a journalist, a municipal councillor, and truck drivers.

Dominique Pelicot has admitted the charges, but Tuesday was the first time he was speaking at length. This follows a period of absence from his trial due to sickness, reported MailOnline.

He spoke of his “difficult” childhood saying his parents “assaulted each other”.

He briefly mentioned what he described as two “traumatic” episodes, being a victim of a rape when he was nine years old and then forced to witness another sex attack when he was 14.

“You’re not born this way, you become it,” he added.

Additional source: AFP

