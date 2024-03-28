WATCH: Niehaus defends wife Nolie doing ‘Come Duze’ challenge in EFF regalia

Former African National Congress (ANC) veteran and African Radical Economic Transformation Alliance (Areta) leader Carl Niehaus has come to the defence of his wife performing the “Come Duze” challenge in Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) regalia.

Niehaus took a swipe at the ANC proudly sharing a post on X this week of his wife Noluthando Mdluli doing the Duze challenge in full EFF regalia.

“My wife Nolie Mdluli doing the “Come Duze” challenge in our EFF South Africa regalia. Lol, now the ANC people are angry as if they own the challenge.”

Watch Carl Niehaus’ wife Nolie Mdluli doing the “Come Duze” challenge

My wife @noliemdluli doing the Come Duze challenge in our @EFFSouthAfrica regalia. Lol, now the ANC people are angry as if they own the challenge 😂 pic.twitter.com/if9jfS3T9h March 27, 2024

This “Come Duze” challenge started when a video of a man wearing ANC merchandise trended on TikTok as he danced to Vetkuk, Mahoota and DJ Maphorisa’s song Bula Nthweo.

While Niehaus was proud of his wife’s “Come Duze” challenge, one X user was not impressed.

“This is why staying at school’s important, ladies… Look at this young woman who now knows first hand what a geriatric white ballsack looks like. School would have spared her blushes,” posted @xenofinna72614.

Don’t mess with Niehaus

However, Niehaus rebutted with a scathing response of his own on X.

“You piece of excrement. Don’t you dare insult my wife. What do you know about my wife, her qualifications, the work that she does and business that she runs? You mess with Nolie Mdluli, you mess with me, and I promise you don’t want to have to deal with me. Go and defecate your vile sexist crap somewhere else. Voetsek!”

You piece of excrement. Don't you dare insult my wife. What do you know about my wife, her qualifications, the work that she does and business that she runs? You mess with @noliemdluli, you mess with me, and I promise you don't want to have to deal with me. Go and defacate your… — Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) March 28, 2024

EFF

Niehaus joined the EFF in December last year after dumping his party, Areta, which he founded when he left the ANC.

Niehaus who is an ardent supporter of former president Jacob Zuma is among the top candidates on the EFF list of people headed to the National Assembly after the national and provincial elections.

The EFF’s candidate list shows Niehaus sitting pretty, at number 27.

