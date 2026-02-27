Nine suspects arrested over TUT lecturer’s killing

According police, the suspects are expected to appear in the Soshanguve Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Nine suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing of a Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) lecturer in Soshanguve.

The arrests come days after the alleged part-time lecturer was killed in what police initially described as a vigilante-related attack near the TUT Soshanguve South Campus.

According to Captain Tintswalo Sibeko, the suspects were arrested on Friday.

“I can confirm that nine suspects have been arrested this morning, and they will appear before the Soshanguve Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 2 March 2025,” she told The Citizen.

Police have not yet disclosed the charges the nine suspects will face, but a murder case was opened earlier this week following the incident at Soshanguve Block L.

The development marks a significant breakthrough, following police confirmation that no arrests had been made and that investigations were ongoing.

Allegations sparked mob attack

On Monday, Ward 35 councillor Kholofelo Mashapa told The Citizen that the attack was allegedly linked to accusations of rape involving two children. The identities and ages of the children have not been made public.

“It is alleged that less than 10 people attacked the lecturer, on the basis of the allegations,” Mashapa said at the time.

He further alleged that the lecturer was forcibly removed from his home before being assaulted.

“He was fetched from his home and beaten to death,” Mashapa said.

A video showing the man’s body lying in the middle of a road near the campus was seen by The Citizen earlier this week.

The allegations of rape have not been confirmed by police.

Police urge calm

Earlier this week, Sibeko confirmed that police had opened a murder case after receiving a complaint of vigilantism.

“[We] confirm that a murder case has been opened after receiving a complaint of vigilantism at Soshanguve Block L,” she said at the time.

Authorities have repeatedly urged community members to refrain from taking the law into their own hands and to allow due process to unfold.

Police investigations into the circumstances surrounding the killing are continuing.

