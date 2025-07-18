‘Lies have short legs’: MPs says Nkabane ‘can’t run forever’ after minister snubs Parliament

Several officials from the Department of Higher Education also failed to appear before Parliament.

Higher Education and Training Minister Nobuhle Nkabane came under heavy criticism on Friday after failing to appear before Parliament to address mounting concerns over the controversial appointments to Sector Education and Training Authority (Seta) boards.

Members of the Portfolio Committee on Higher Education convened in the Good Hope Chamber in Cape Town, expecting to hear from the minister and members of the independent advisory panel that made recommendations on the now-withdrawn appointments.

However, Nkabane was absent, attending an annual national student leadership induction programme at Buffalo City TVET College in the Eastern Cape, where she delivered a keynote address.

ALSO READ: ‘A lying minister in Cabinet’: Why has Ramaphosa not fired Nkabane?

The minister has been accused of misleading the committee over the appointment of Seta board chairpersons, some of whom have ties to the ANC.

She previously told MPs that the selections were made by an “independent” panel chaired by Advocate Terry Motau.

But Motau later denied any involvement.

The rest of the panel included officials from the Department of Higher Education, including Nkabane’s chief of staff, Nelisiwe Semane, and advisor Asisipho Solani.

The DA has since laid a criminal complaint against Nkabane and also reported her to both the Public Protector and Parliament’s Ethics Committee.

Nkabane ditches Parliament

Higher Education deputy ministers Buti Manamela and Mimmy Gondwe were present at Friday’s meeting, along with Motau.

The session had initially been scheduled for the previous week, but was postponed at the request of MPs.

Other panel members were absent, including Solani and Semane. Semane submitted a medical certificate indicating she was unwell.

Department of Higher Education Deputy Director-General Rhulani Ngwenya was also a no-show.

Committee chairperson Tebogo Letsie told MPs that he had received a letter of apology from Nkabane earlier in the week but found it unacceptable.

“It does not make sense why she would not be available,” Letsie said.

READ MORE: Will Ramaphosa act? DA lays criminal charges against perjury-accused Nkabane

He said he responded to Nkabane’s letter, urging her to reconsider. However, the minister asked that the meeting take place next week.

In the correspondence dated 17 July, Nkabane wrote: “I remain ready to appear to clarify and fully account on this matter; however, I respectfully request the committee to reconsider rescheduling the session to a mutually agreeable date in the following week, preferably 22 or 23 July, taking Cabinet commitments into account.

“This will enable me to participate meaningfully in both engagements without compromising either constitutional or stakeholder obligations.”

She also offered to attend virtually after 5 pm on Friday or Saturday.

“This request is made in good faith and not in not as an act of avoidance,” the letter further reads.

Watch the meeting below:

Letsie also read out a letter from Ngwenya, indicating she had returned to Gauteng.

That letter referenced a note circulated within the department – allegedly from the director-general’s office – claiming the parliamentary meeting had been cancelled due to Nkabane’s apology.

The chairperson said the claim was “very disturbing” and criticised Solani for “blue-ticking” the committee.

“No apology, no confirmation, nothing,” he said.

MPs demand accountability from Nkabane over Seta board appointments

ANC MP Gaolatlhe Kgabo expressed frustration with the no-shows.

“The minister is in no position to tell us whether we must postpone the meeting or not,” he said.

Kgabo pointed out that this was not the first time a committee session had been delayed due to Nkabane’s absence, and accused both the minister as well as Director-General Nkosinathi Sishi of contempt of Parliament.

DA MP Karabo Khakhau questioned Nkabane’s decision to attend a TVET college event when that responsibility could have been handled by a deputy minister.

“Now, two deputy ministers are sitting here, who do not have any constitutional authority to appoint Seta board chairpersons, let alone convene a panel to advise them on those appointments.”

READ MORE: ‘It’s the president’s prerogative’: Nkabane responds as critics demand her axing

Khakhau went on to say that the minister’s evasiveness was a “spit in our faces”.

She called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to fire her.

“Nobody else has an excuse not to come,” she said, highlighting the presence of Chief Director for Seta Coordination Mabuza Ngubane at the meeting.

DA MP Désirée van der Walt echoed similar sentiments.

“She’s avoiding us because she is guilty. There’s no other reason,” she said.

She also called for the committee to issue subpoenas for all involved parties to appear on 22 July.

‘Lies have short legs’

Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) MP Sanele Zondo supported holding the meeting on Tuesday and stressed that Nkabane “can’t run forever”.

“Lies have short legs, that’s why now we are here,” Zondo said.

He also suggested taking legal action against Solani.

uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party MP Joel Sihle Ngubane backed that approach, calling for legal steps against all departmental staff because Nkabane was “pulling the strings”.

READ MORE: ‘Reputational discomfort’: Minister apologises to Advocate Motau over Seta panel claim

Sabotage

EFF MP Sihle Lonzi raised concerns over Sishi’s actions.

“Not even a state president can cancel a meeting of Parliament,” Lonzi said.

Meanwhile, ANC MP Sedukanelo Louw took aim at the minister’s failure to provide records, including the minutes of the meeting held by the panel.

Louw concluded by recommending that Nkabane and Sishi’s conduct be referred to Parliament’s ethics committee.

“There are elements of sabotage where [panel] members were sent letters not to come.”