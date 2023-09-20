BREAKING: Yet another fire at a Marshalltown building in the Joburg CBD

The City of Johannesburg Emergency Services said it received the call about the fire on Wednesday afternoon.

There has been yet another fire in the Joburg CBD, this time at the South African Revenue Services (Sars) building.

Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson Nana Radebe said two fire engines and fire fighters arrived on the scene on Wednesday to fight the blaze.

“The City of Johannesburg Emergency Services has received a call about a structural fire in the Joburg CBD, this is in Marshalltown at the Sars building.

“We can confirm that the fire has been contained at the basement level which is used as storage. The employees have been evacuated from the building. We can confirm that everyone is safe and was out of the building,” Radebe said.

Radebe said the cause of the fire will be investigated.

“We’ll do preliminary investigations of what had caused the fire after we are done with dumping down.”

Fire crews are currently tackling a basement fire in Marshalltown, Joburg CBD. Please avoid Fredderick & Rissik street as there'll be heavy traffic disruption. pic.twitter.com/U9RNjMLndX September 20, 2023

Marshalltown fire

The blaze comes weeks after the devastating Usindiso Building fire in Johannesburg that left 77 people dead and many injured and homeless.

A commission of inquiry into what caused the Joburg CBD has sincce been established.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has said the commission of inquiry into the Marshalltown fire was established to avoid political interference in the investigation of the disaster.

Last week, another fire broke out two blocks away from the Usindiso Building fire in the Johannesburg CBD.

The fire broke out on the first floor of a three-story suspected hijacked building in which residents had set up shacks.

This is a developing story

