WATCH: Devasting Mabalingwe Game Reserve fire contained

Initial reports indicated that more than 50 houses were lost

The wildfire that blazed through Mabalingwe Game Reserve on Sunday has now been fully contained.

The fire is said to have started on the mountain near the Reserve on Saturday afternoon and moved close to the resort’s holiday units by Sunday morning when visitor’s were evacuated. The fire was still raging on Monday.

Speaking to The Citizen, the reserve said that they could not divulge the exact number of homes lost in the devasting fire, as investigators were on scene, but initial reports indicated more than 50 houses were lost.

Animals safe

The Reserve said that all animals were accounted for and safe.

It added it would allow owners wanting to visit the site when it was safe to do so and once the R516 was open again.

“Game will be investigated today, as well as grazing loss,” it said on Monday.

How you can help

The reserve said it needed assistance with several items. All those wanting to assist can provide any of the following:

Animal feed needed

Game blocks

Game pellets

Lucern

Teff

Oats

Blue buffalo grass,

and salt licks

Feed to be dropped at the horse stable clearing at the Mabalingwe main gate for further distribution.

The fire comes a week after a veld fire ripped through homes in Phalaborwa.

Another fire also broke out recently at the Cabanas Hotel at Sun City. That fire started in the kitchen and spread to the reception areas. The accommodation section was left unaffected.

Monaco royals, Princess Charlene and Prince Albert, were reportedly in Sun City when the fire broke out.

At around the same time, a fire blazed through the Pilanesberg National Park, damaging more than 40 Chalets. No injuries were reported.