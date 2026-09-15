‘No place for criminality’ in Gauteng public transport system, says MEC

'No individual or group has the right to use intimidation, threats or extortion to advance its interests,' warned MEC Diale-Tlabela.

Gauteng MEC for roads and transport Kedibone Diale-Tlabela has strongly condemned recent incidents of intimidation, threats and extortion within the taxi industry.

In a statement on Saturday, the MEC raised concern over reports that members of the industry are allegedly being targeted by individuals attempting to use fear, coercion and unlawful influence to advance their interests.

‘No place for criminality’

Diale-Tlabela said the matter has been brought to the attention of the Provincial Taxi Task Team (PKTT), and called on all stakeholders in the taxi industry to refrain from intimidation, extortion, threats, violence, and any other form of unlawful conduct.

“There is no place for criminality in Gauteng’s public transport system,” Diale-Tlabela emphasised.

“No individual or group has the right to use intimidation, threats or extortion to advance its interests.”

Lawful processes

She warned that those who engage in such conduct must know that they will face the full might of the law.

Further emphasising that the department will pursue all applicable legal processes to ensure that the operator’s licence is revoked or otherwise dealt with in accordance with the law, especially where unlawful conduct involved a holder of an operating licence.

The taxi industry has been urged to resolve disputes and differences through established industry structures and lawful processes.

Non-compliance

“Intimidation and coercion cannot be allowed to undermine the stability of the industry or compromise the safety and livelihoods of those who depend on it.”

Meanwhile, Gauteng Transport Inspectorate (GTI) officers worked alongside the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) to combat unroadworthy vehicles, invalid documentation and driver and regulatory non-compliance.

During this week-long operation, conducted between 7 and 13 September 2026, 187 minibuses were found operating without valid licence discs.

Taxi drivers without licences

Inspectors found 78 minibus taxi drivers operating without valid driving licences.

Additionally, 25 minibus taxis were discontinued after inspectors declared them unroadworthy, posing a safety risk to passengers and other road users.

During the reporting period, inspectors flagged critical safety issues, including defective braking systems, worn tyres, non-functional headlights and brake lights, faulty indicators and other mechanical faults that rendered the vehicles unsafe for use on public roads.

Infringement notices

In an effort to address traffic violations, GTI officers issued a total of 1 033 handwritten Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) infringement notices across the province.

Another 1 280 electronic infringement notices were processed through the Inspectorate’s e-Force devices.

A total of 42 discontinuation notices were issued, along with 16 arrests.

MEC’s warning

One person was arrested for bribery, six for contravening the Immigration Act and nine others for driving under the influence.

“We will not tolerate drivers continuing to operate without valid driving licences or minibuses being operated without valid licence discs,” MEC Diale-Tlabela said.

“Those who disregard the law are putting the lives of passengers and other road users at risk,” she warned.

The MEC said enforcement operations would continue and that non-compliant drivers and vehicles would be removed from roads.