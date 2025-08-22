Two dead, five injured in shooting in Hout Bay, Cape Town

According to police, there have been more than 30 murders across Cape Town in the past two months.

Two people have been killed and five others, aged between 22 and 43, have been injured in a shooting in Cape Town.

Western Cape police also arrested several suspects.

It is understood that the incident occurred on Thursday on OR Tambo Road in Imizamo Yethu, Hout Bay.

Shooting

Police spokesperson Captain Frederick Van Wyk said detectives attached to the Provincial Serious and Violent Crime Unit and the Taxi Violence Team responded to the scene at about 8:15pm

Van Wyk said they are investigating the incident.

“Hout Bay police registered two counts of murder and five attempted murders.

“According to reports, Hout Bay Saps members received a complaint of persons at the Hout Bay fire department who had been shot. The members went there and found four victims who were treated for gunshot wounds.

“The victims informed the members that there are two people at the mentioned address who are presumably deceased. The members went to the address and found two bodies with gunshot wounds lying on the ground.

“It was later found that a fifth victim, who was also injured, was transported to the hospital for medical treatment before the members arrived on the scene,” Van Wyk said.

Arrests

Van Wyk added that the motive for the shooting forms part of the police’s continued investigation.

“Seven suspects aged between 19 and 31 were arrested, and two firearms were recovered. These firearms will be subjected to ballistic testing.

“The suspects are expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrates’ court once charged,” Van Wyk said.

Cape Town murders

According to police, there have been more than 30 murders across Cape Town in the past two months due to mass shootings.

It is believed that the shootings are related to either gangs, taxi disputes, or extortion.

Western Cape police intensified their operations this week in response to a surge in murder and attempted murder cases, visiting precincts affected by the recent mass shootings.

