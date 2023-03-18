North West provincial government is falling apart, says business body

Kenneth Moeng Mokgatlhe

North West Chamber of Commerce and Industry chair Gideon Ralepeli warned about the imminent and total collapse of the North West provincial government.

“Service delivery is so poor that we are getting used to protest action weekly. If one wants to travel in the province for business, you have to first make sure that the roads are open to your destination before you start,” said Ralepeli.

Earlier this year, the province was engulfed in protests sparked by lack of service delivery, especially the failure by municipalities to supply clean, drinkable water. The largest dairy producer, Clover, closed shop in Lichtenburg as a result of poor roads, lack of water and other basic services.

North West to meet with chamber

Sello Tatai, premier Bushy Maape’s spokesperson, said the provincial government would in due course organise a meeting with the chamber of commerce and industry on the concerns raised.

ALSO READ: North West municipality’s years-old water woes blamed on blackouts

“Maape is committed to finding a lasting solution to a number of service delivery challenges in the province. He has assembled a team of MECs to assist with financial recovery plans to five municipalities including Ditsobotla local municipality,” Tatai said.

According to Ralepeli, Ditsobotla/Lichtenburg and Hartebeesfontein/Tegane have been battling to get water for three weeks.

The organisation also complained about alleged corruption in the provincial government.

ALSO READ: Ditsobotla municipality: ‘A humanitarian, constitutional crisis’ – Sakeliga

“In the North West, we have a further problem of contractors being used for projects that come from other provinces. Friends of friends. The province has unemployment of 52.3%. We must use our own expertise so our local people can be employed by the contractors,” added Ralepeli.

Employment

According to a recently published report by Statistics South Africa, the North West has more adults out of work and not looking for jobs than people who are employed, with an unemployment rate of 52%. This is closely followed by Limpopo.

According to Tatai, the North West provincial government will create over 13 000 jobs through the Extended Public Works Programme.

ALSO READ: Inside North West’s RDP housing misery and danger

“Last year, the province managed to secure investments to the tune of more than R15 billion in mining, agriculture and renewable energy. Over 4 000 job opportunities were created,” Tatai said.

North-West University political analyst professor Andre Duvenhage echoed Ralepeli’s sentiments: “We can argue that South Africa is a failed state and we can also argue that the North West is a failed province, due to Section 139 being implemented in various municipalities. Ditsobotla can be described as a crime scene,” Duvenhage said.

Ditsobotla local municipality was dissolved and fresh elections were hosted after it failed to pay salaries and divisions rendered the municipality ungovernable. There were two mayors, two speakers and two municipal managers.

ALSO READ: North West Premier intervenes in Clover factory closure in bid to save hundreds of jobs

“We have local government service delivery, social welfare and infrastructural challenges. We must create a conducive environment for business to invest,” Duvenhage said.