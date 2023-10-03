North West teacher claims he was fired for exposing corruption

The department, however, says Liholo was dismissed for misconduct.

A North West teacher and whistle-blower is fighting for his reinstatement. Former English teacher at Mafikeng’s Mmabatho Secondary School Phooko Simon Liholo struggles to make ends meet following his dismissal via a letter purportedly written by Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga, dated 10 June, 2022.

He believes he was fired for exposing graft and malfeasance by his former employer, Mmabatho High School.

“I was dismissed because of my role in exposing skyrocketing corruption at the school. The charges I am facing are trumped up,” Liholo claimed.

He is facing charges of intimidation, harassment and disrespecting authority. The Education Labour Relations Council will be hearing the matter from 25 to 27 October.

According to documentary evidence, senior officials are implicated and were found to have fraudulently applied for and received R200,000 as a Covid relief grant.

Liholo said the matter is currently before the SA Police Service (Saps) North West Serious Crime Unit, Special Investigation Unit and the National Prosecution Authority.

Although Liholo receives psychological and emotional support from Whistle-blower House in Johannesburg, he cannot financially support his wife and four children.

North West department of education spokesperson Mphata Molokwane confirmed that Liholo had been dismissed, adding: “The dismissal is not a matter of being a whistle-blower. The department dismissed the teacher based on misconduct where he even walked out of the disciplinary hearing.”

According to Molokwane, the matter was handled by Motshekga as the provincial government was under national administration (Section 100b).

Reacting to the department, Liholo said: “We do not expect them to acknowledge that they dismissed me for reporting a crime.”

Liholo is afraid that he and his family are not safe.

“These are ‘comrades’ who protect each other. The only way to safeguard their network is to remove the threat,” he added.

Saps North West spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said: “The cases are still being investigated.”

Babita Deokoran was a whistle-blower who was murdered after she reported on corruption in the Gauteng department of health.

– kennethm@citizen.co.za