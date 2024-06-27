North West to launch medical male circumcision drive during school holidays

Medical male circumcision prevents penile cancer and reduces the risk of cervical cancer in female partners.

In a proactive bid to enhance the overall well-being of men in the region, the North West Department of Health is launching a comprehensive voluntary medical male circumcision (VMMC) drive amid the winter school holidays.

Dr Kenneth Kaunda District has been identified as the focal point for this intensified program, aimed at significantly increasing capacity and serving a larger client base during the peak winter season.

VMMC facilities

The VMMC campaign will take place next week from 2 – 4 July respectively at the Matlosana Sub-District – Tshepong Hospital, JB Marks Sub-District – JB Marks CHC, and Maquassi Hills Sub-District – Bophelo Clinic.

ALSO READ: Contralesa warns schools against abducting young boys

District facilities remain open on a daily basis aside from the scheduled campaign. The facilities stay functional to accept appointments and consent forms from parents interested in the service.

This ensures that the program is accessible and convenient for all, maximizing its impact on men’s health in the region.

Male circumcision

Male circumcision is a vital aspect of men’s health, proven to reduce the risk of HIV infections, sexually transmitted infections (STIs), and urinary tract infections (UTIs) by up to 60%.

Moreover, it helps prevent penile cancer and reduces the risk of cervical cancer in female partners.

The procedure also facilitates improved hygiene and reduces the risk of balanitis, a common condition characterized by inflammation of the glans penis.

ALSO READ: Gauteng winter initiation season: 138 abductions, two deaths and four arrests

“The department prioritises the wellbeing of initiates and seeks to conduct screenings without interfering with traditional processes,” he stressed.

This collaborative approach with Right to Care, a non-governmental organisation aims to promote a culture of health and wellness among young men, setting them on a path towards a healthy and productive life.

A call for initiation to screen for various diseases

Doctor Lesley Mahole, a family physician at Dr KK district, emphasised the importance of this initiative.

“After identifying the need, the district will assemble a team of physicians for each sub-district to ensure a smooth process and cater to the increased demand during this season,” he said.

ALSO READ: Three dead as four brothers shot at Eastern Cape initiation school

Furthermore, Mahole urged traditional initiation school leaders to prioritise the health and well-being of initiates by ensuring they are screened for various diseases before and after initiation.

This is important to keep the initiates healthy and safe throughout the initiation process.

Illegal initiation schools

In the past week, the South African Police Service said it was probing two separate illegal initiation schools in Gauteng. This follows the death of two young men in Ekurhuleni and the City of Tshwane.

Fortunately, other initiates who were at the facilities were rescued. They were medically examined prior to being sent to their respective homes.

Only 145 initiation schools were legally approved by the Gauteng Provincial Integrated Command Centre (PICC), with 134 being for male initiation and 11 for female initiates.

In an unfortunate turn of events, 138 boys were kidnapped and taken to initiation schools. Two deaths were recorded and four arrests were made in Garankuwa, Majaneng, Cullinan, and Poortjie.

ALSO READ: Initiations: Bogus surgeons are the greatest problem – expert

The state issued a warning against the abduction of young boys “in the disguise of culture and tradition”.

Reiterating zero tolerance for such acts, it said those found to be forcefully dragging boys to circumcision will face the full wrath of the law”.

Furthermore, the government urged parents to do their research before taking their children to initiation schools.