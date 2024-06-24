Man dies in Limpopo initiation feud; seven suspects arrested

A man was killed during a confrontation between initiation school educators and community members in Limpopo.

Seven suspects have been arrested for assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH) and murder after the death of a man following a feud between initiation school educators and community members in Limpopo.

On Saturday, a 35-year-old man died on a soccer field in Itereleng village, Sekgosese, at around 8:20 pm.

The victim was reportedly with a group of initiation school educators who went to switch off the music being played within the vicinity by community members.

Victim struck in the head

“Later on, it appears that there was a confrontation between the two groups, and the victim was struck in the head by an unknown suspect using a blunt object,” said Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

“Emergency medical services personnel were summoned to the scene. The victim was certified dead on the scene.”

Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe said he was shocked by the “horrific attack” on Sunday and instructed the Sekgosese police to launch a manhunt for the suspects and “face the full might of the law”.

The police announced on Monday that seven suspects, aged between 35 and 45, were arrested for assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH) and murder in relation to the incident.

Ledwaba clarified that the community members involved in the scuffle had organised an event where they played loud music.

Several people sustained injuries

“The initiation educators reportedly arrived at the event and switched off the music. This resulted in a conflict that escalated tensions. The two groups attacked each other with stones, several people sustained injuries, and a 35-year-old man lost his life,” the spokesperson said.

Hadebe said that after the manhunt was launched, the police made a breakthrough on Sunday, which resulted in three suspects, aged between 43 and 42, being charged with assault and GBH. Four suspects, aged between 35 and 45, were charged with murder.

The assault GBH suspects will appear before the Senwamokgope Periodical Court, and the murder suspects will appear before the Giyani Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Hadebe welcomed the arrest and urged the police to track down the remaining suspects while investigations continue.

