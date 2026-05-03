Northern Cape man kills wife, son and wounds another

Following the shooting, the suspect fled the scene to a friend's house.

A domestic dispute at a social gathering in Olifantshoek in the Northern Cape turned fatal, leaving two people dead, one wounded, and the suspect hospitalised under police guard.

Double murder rocks Olifantshoek community

Olifantshoek police are investigating a double murder and attempted murder following a deadly shooting that unfolded during the early hours of Sunday, 3 May 2026.

Colonel Cherelle Ehlers, spokesperson for the South African Police Service (Saps) , confirmed that the violence erupted during what began as a social visit.

“A 54-year-old male and his 51-year-old wife were at a friend’s house when an argument ensued between them,” she said.

The couple’s 26-year-old son reportedly arrived at the scene in an attempt to defuse the situation.

Ehlers confirmed that the young man stepped in to intervene, but the situation escalated with devastating consequences.

Father opens fire, killing wife and son

The father allegedly drew a firearm and opened fire.

“It is believed that the 54-year-old male fired several shots, leaving his wife and son deceased,” Ehlers said.

A bystander who was also struck by gunfire survived the incident.

“A 36-year-old female was injured and transported to hospital for treatment,” she said.

Suspect flees

Following the shooting, the suspect fled the scene and made his way to another location.

“The suspect then reportedly fled to the home of a friend where he allegedly sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Ehlers said.

He was subsequently transported to hospital to receive medical care.

“He was transported to hospital for treatment where he was placed under arrest and is currently under police guard,” she added.

Investigations

Authorities are continuing to piece together the full sequence of events. Ehlers confirmed that the matter remains under active investigation.