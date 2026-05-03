‘This moment belongs to the community’: Lesufi and family thank protestors for Kubheka’s return

Mazwi Kubheka returned home in the early hours of Sunday morning after receiving treatment in hospital.

A community protest demanding the return of spaza shop owner Mazwi Kubheka is being credited for the release of kidnapping victim.

Kubheka found his way to the Vosloorus police station on Saturday evening after being released by his captors.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and provincial police commissioner Major General Tommy Mthombeni elaborated on incident and the status of investigations at a briefing on Sunday.

Mazwi’s sister Nonhle Kubheka was also present, confirming her brother was taken home in the early hours of Sunday after being treated in hospital.

The kidnapping victim was released at an unknown location on the East Rand, before walking to Carnival City, where he convinced a motorist to drive him to the Vosloorus police station.

‘March made them angry’

Kubheka was abducted on 2 April while on his way to the bank.

Mthombeni relayed how suspects had contacted Kubheka’s family members demanding ransom and threatening them with Kubheka’s death if they did not pay.

The provincial commissioner added that Kubheka was unable to relay further details as he was blindfolded from the time he was abducted until he was inside the building where he was kept.

Lesufi said details about the case and the investigation were deliberately withheld from the public so as not to jeopardise investigations.

Community members held a protest march on Friday, with Nonhle relaying that she was told by her brother that “the march made them angry” and the captors became aggressive with him.

She added that her brother is still in a state of shock and has been moved to a place of safety as he remains fearful.

“The person that I saw yesterday, it’s not my brother that I know. He is a very soft person but he is angry, and at the same time he is terrified,” said Nonhle.

Lesufi thanked all those involved in getting Kubheka home, especially those who protested and searched tirelessly for the victim.

“This moment belongs to the community. It’s them that went out, it’s them that raised the alarm, it’s them that marched, and for that we are indebted to them,” said the Premier.

Foreign national guards

Lesufi said it “remains a grey area” whether the kidnapping was related to a syndicate targeting spaza shop owners, or whether it was general criminality.

Based on investigations and the victim’s statement, Lesufi said that several aspects had been confirmed.

“One is that they are using hijacked buildings and number two, where the victim was kept, there were two Malawians that were guarding the victim.

“The person who is responsible for the kidnapping or the hijacking, the name is known to the victim, and that particular name, or the nickname, the police are working on it,” said Lesufi.

Mthombeni said that three suspects had been interviewed in the last month but no arrests had yet been made.

“The statements were taken but there was no corroboration in terms of confirmation to say these particular individuals were involved in crime,” the commissioner stated.

Mthombeni stated that investigations were ongoing and that updates will be provided when available.