Not the first time man killed in Sandton restaurant shooting got into gun battles with security

Man killed in Sandton restaurant shootout was previously arrested for a shooting incident.

A man killed in a shootout with security at a Sandton restaurant on Thursday night had a year earlier been arrested over a similar incident.

The man and two of his bodyguards were killed while four were injured during an altercation at the restaurant on Thursday evening. The dispute started after the man reportedly tried to gain entry to the venue with a gun when it had a no firearm policy.

Police seized four firearms from this incident: two AK-47 rifles and two handguns.

READ MORE: Three dead, four injured in Sandton restaurant shooting

Not his first shootout

It was not the first time the man had got into a gun battle with security at venues. He was arrested in January last year following a similar shootout.

“It is reported that four people wanted to force entry into a club without being searched. They further allegedly assaulted the bouncer at the door and pointed a firearm at him, causing the other bouncer to draw his firearm.

“That is when the random shooting started, leaving two people injured,” said Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi at the time.

Rushed to hospital

While it is not clear how far investigations had progressed in the January 2024 incident, police confirmed that last night the man and his bodyguards got into a shootout with security after being refused entry to a restaurant.

“Two of the bodyguards were declared dead on scene while five victims (The man, two patrons, a CPF member and a security guard) were taken to hospital with gunshot injuries and the man succumbed to his injuries.”

Police investigations are currently underway and no one has been arrested to date.