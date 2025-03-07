Crime

Three dead, four injured in Sandton restaurant shooting

Faizel Patel

7 Mar 2025

07:04 am

The motive for the shooting is currently unknown.

Three dead, four injured in Sandton restaurant shooting

Three people have reportedly been shot dead at a restaurant in Sandton.

It is understood that the shooting happened on Thursday night. Three people were shot and killed, and four others were injured.

The motive for the shooting is currently unknown.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Brend Muridili said investigations are ongoing.

“Preliminary investigations have revealed that last night just before 11pm, a man came in together with his bodyguards and wanted to enter a restaurant in Sandton with a firearm and the restaurant has a no firearm policy.

“So, there was altercation and a shooting that occurred which resulted in three people being killed and four being injured and being taken to the hospital. Of the injured is two patrons, as well as a a security guard and a CPF member who was on patrol last night. The people that were killed was that man and two of his bodyguards.”Muridili said.

*This is a developing story

