Nothing like attention to detail when it comes to your loved ones

Dirk Lotriet

The lovely Snapdragon isn’t allowed to drive after her recent operation. The fact that she can’t go to the shops frustrated her endlessly until she discovered just how efficient one of the supermarket chains’ delivery service is.

Now, she just clicks on her computer and later hobbles out of bed to meet the delivery bike rider at the back door. She’s delighted. I can’t understand it. I can hardly think of anything better than shopping.

Well, I can, but it’s either illegal or inappropriate for a married man of my age. I go to our local supermarket daily.

I’ve been a patron of that little neighbourhood strip mall for a decade and it’s like a second home. My ritual is firmly established by now.

I banter with the car guards, say hello to one or two of the shop owners on the way to the supermarket entrance and take care to select the exact trolley I need for my shopping. I choose the fruit that looks the juiciest. I select the bread that smells the best. I choose a bottle of milk with the label stuck on perfectly and when I get to the egg shelf, I open the carton and inspect every single egg. You can’t do that online.

I’m sure the delivery guys do a great job. It’s a trend that creates jobs and a lot of people find it to be a time saver. I respect their dedication and I treat them with courtesy and respect when I meet them on the road when I’m on the way to the shops.

Tomorrow is our wedding anniversary. I can’t take her out for dinner to celebrate six turbulent years of marriage, but I’ll cook at home. A steak carefully selected from the butchery. Flowers that I have smelled before buying. And an alcohol-free bottle of bubbly selected from the shelf of our local liquor store.

Of course, the internet has it’s place. I’ve gone online to research the perfect gift for my brave spouse. Apparently “iron” is the appropriate gift for a sixth anniversary. I can’t wait to give her the new steam iron which I have bought her. Personally, from a brick and mortar shop.

There’s nothing like attention to detail when it comes to your loved ones. I’m sure she’ll be delighted.

