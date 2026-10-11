Ntshavheni: Only Zuma’s doctors can pronounce on his health status, with his consent

'The fact that a person holds a particular position in society does not entitle us to violate his privacy.'

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has responded to the swirl of speculation around former President Jacob Zuma’s health, saying that only his medical team can comment on his condition with his consent.

84-year-old Zuma has been receiving treatment at the Netcare St Anne’s Hospital in Pietermaritzburg, KZN. His MK party said it was for a routine health check and that he was “healthy and in good spirits.”

“His campaign programme will continue accordingly,” said MK party spokesperson Sifiso Mahlangu on Thursday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa recently confirmed that Zuma was unwell and wished him a speedy recovery, but his government has now said only Zuma’s medical team can comment on his health.

“I need to indicate the health status of Baba Zuma. He’s under the care of the surgeon-general [of the SA National Defence Force], and you know the ethical requirements.

“It’s only his medical doctors who can pronounce on his health status and health conditions, with his consent,” Ntshavheni said during an inter-ministerial committee migration briefing on Sunday.

She said Zuma would be in capable hands and no one should speculate about his health.

“The fact that a person holds a particular position in society does not entitle us to violate his privacy,” Ntshavheni said.

KZN MK party slams claims

Amid reports about Zuma’s illl health over the weekend, the MK party in KZN warned that speculation can cause unnecessary anxiety, fuel political uncertainty, and undermine public confidence.

The party noted that, “according to the update communicated by the party’s national office, President Zuma is in good spirits.”

“We urge the public to rely on official party communication and not to circulate unverified claims or sensational headlines.

The party called on its members and supporters to “remain calm, disciplined and vigilant.”

“We discourage the spread of unverified information and encourage everyone to seek updates concerning President Zuma directly from the party’s national office.

“President Zuma’s health must not become a vehicle for sensationalism or unnecessary public anxiety.

“The MK party in KwaZulu-Natal remains committed to peace, stability, democratic accountability and the dignity of our president and the party he leads.”