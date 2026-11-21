She has been hailed for her contribution to public service and the global fight for gender equality.

Former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka will be honoured with a state funeral as South Africa reflects on the life and legacy of a trailblazing leader whose influence extended from the country’s democratic transition to the global fight for women’s rights.

Mlambo-Ngcuka died on Thursday at the age of 71, prompting an outpouring of tributes from political leaders, government officials and civil society organisations.

Deputy president

As South Africa’s first female deputy president, she served in several key Cabinet positions, including Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry and Minister of Minerals and Energy, before her appointment as deputy president in 2005.

She later represented South Africa on the international stage as United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN Women.

Mashatile

Acting President Paul Mashatile visited her Johannesburg home on Saturday to convey the government’s condolences on behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is currently abroad.

“We are saddened by the sudden passing of our former deputy president,” said Mashatile.

“The former deputy president is someone we worked with for many years. She was a dedicated leader, always focused on the responsibilities that she was given. She empowered women and men in our country and did her work with diligence.”

Funeral

He confirmed that a joint memorial service organised by the family and government will take place in Johannesburg on Tuesday, followed by a state funeral in the Eastern Cape next Saturday.

“We have decided that the government and the family will work together. There won’t be a government memorial or a family memorial. We’ll do one thing on Tuesday, then the funeral will be on Saturday next week in the Eastern Cape,” he said.

The family of Mlambo-Ngcuka has thanked South Africans for their messages of support and condolences following her passing.

A prayer gathering will be held at the family home in Morningside, Johannesburg, on Sunday, while a memorial service is scheduled for Tuesday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Rivonia.

Mlambo-Ngcuka will be laid to rest during a state funeral in Middledrift, Eastern Cape, on Saturday, 28 November 2026.

Ramaphosa

Paying tribute to her international legacy, President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted her leadership at the United Nations, where she became one of the world’s leading voices for gender equality.

“We deployed her to the United Nations, and she became one of the under-secretaries of the United Nations dealing with the issues of women. She truly flew the flag of women, not only women of South Africa and Africa, but women of the world,” said Ramaphosa.

Sad moment

In an emotional tribute, the president described her as a leader whose contribution would be remembered for generations.

“This is a very sad moment for us as South Africans to lose a former deputy president who served our country extremely diligently and who was a real leading light for the cause of women. Our hearts are really, really sad and broken for having lost such a very dynamic woman leader in our country.”

Political parties

Tributes have also poured in from across the political spectrum.

The MK party described Mlambo-Ngcuka as a trailblazing leader whose work in public service, women’s empowerment and youth development left a lasting impact beyond South Africa’s borders.

“The late Dr Mlambo-Ngcuka’s remarkable contribution to public service, the advancement of women and the empowerment of young people stands as an enduring legacy,” the party said.

The EFF remembered her as a pioneer of the anti-apartheid struggle and a champion of gender equality who helped break barriers for women in politics.

The party said she “served as an example that politics is not the sole reserve of men, and of the importance of education in public service and societal development and advancement.”

DA

DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis said Mlambo-Ngcuka’s journey from teacher to South Africa’s first female deputy president inspired generations of young women.

“For a generation of South African girls, her example made it easier to imagine that they, too, might one day lead their country,” he said.

From helping shape South Africa’s democratic institutions to championing women’s rights on the global stage, Mlambo-Ngcuka’s career spanned public service, international diplomacy and advocacy, leaving behind a legacy that reached far beyond the country’s borders.