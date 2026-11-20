The NCC will be embarking on nationwide inspections targeted at restaurants to ensure that consumers are protected

In a ruling widely celebrated by South Africans, the National Consumer Tribunal has found that restaurants cannot force consumers to pay a 10% tip.

In recent months, South Africans have complained on social media about restaurants that automatically add a service fee to bills without their consent.

The NCC received a tip-off from a consumer alleging that Totafin (Pty) Ltd, trading as TriBeCa Standard, was automatically adding a 10% service fee to consumers’ bills.

The NCC’s investigation revealed that approximately 200 (two hundred) service charges were processed daily, demonstrating that the practice was systemic rather than an isolated occurrence.

Although the menu described the charge as discretionary, the restaurant automatically added it to consumers’ bills. The restaurant further required consumers to notify management if the service rendered was not satisfactory.

‘Tips must be voluntary’

On Thursday, the Tribunal found that TriBeCa’s practice contravened section 23(6)(a) of the CPA because the menu did not specify the additional services being charged for or display the full price payable.

Section 23(6)(a) prohibits a supplier from making a consumer pay a price for any goods or services higher than the displayed price for those goods or services.

Further, the Tribunal found that requiring consumers to challenge the charge in cases of poor service was unfair, as this indirectly required consumers to waive their right to quality service. This conduct contravened section 48(1) read with sections 51(1)(a)(i) and 51(1)(b)(i) of the CPA.

On voluntary tips, the Tribunal clarified that genuine voluntary tips were not prohibited under the CPA. However, a tip must be freely chosen by the consumer and cannot be automatically added to the bill.

An inspector coming to a restaurant near you

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) welcomed the finding.

“This is a significant judgment and should deter other restaurants from the practice. Restaurants are reminded that adding undisclosed charges not reflected on the menu prices contravenes the CPA.

“The NCC will be embarking on nationwide inspections targeted at restaurants to ensure that consumers who might be subjected to this practice are protected,” said the NCC’s Acting Commissioner, Mr Hardin Ratshisusu.

South Africans have celebrated the finding, having long complained about restaurants that have adopted the American culture of mandatory tipping.

They have called on the NCC to conduct inspections in Cape Town first, as this practice is allegedly prevalent there.