Numsa calls Ford job cuts ‘war on workers’

Over 400 Ford workers face retrenchment. Numsa accuses the company of targeting workers as profits falter and demands meaningful dialogue.

More than 400 Ford workers will lose their jobs at its manufacturing operations at the Struandale engine plant and the Silverton assembly plant by year-end.

National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) general secretary Phakamile Hlubi-Majola has called on Ford and the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration to engage in consultation to advance alternatives to retrenchments.

“It envisages that the realignment will result in the discontinuation of about 474 jobs including 391 operator posts at Silverton, 73 operator posts at Struandale in Gqeberha, 10 administrative roles across both plants and an additional 141 fixed-term contract roles to be discontinued by December,” she added.

Numsa condemns Ford’s plan to cut over 400 jobs

Hlubi-Majola said Numsa has witnessed that as soon as employers’ profits are under threat, it targets workers.

“Numsa is shocked at the announcement made by Ford. We regard these plant closures and retrenchments as an attack on the working class,” she said.

“We have repeatedly stated that we urgently need more manufacturing and industrialisation to create the most needed jobs to reverse deindustrialisation that has taken place over the past three decades of our democracy, and stimulate economic growth.”

Ford spokesperson Dudu Nxele said it was making necessary adjustments to its manufacturing operations at both plants.

“These changes are part of our ongoing efforts to optimise production and respond to evolving market demands,” she said.

Organised labourers outraged over job losses

Economist Dawie Roodt said it was interesting to see how outraged organised labourers are when jobs are lost.

“There are two things that contribute to the job losses. The government, with its wrong economic policies, and organised labour itself,” he said.

