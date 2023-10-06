JUST IN: Nzimande interdicted from placing Unisa under administration

Nzimande served a notice of his intention to place Unisa under administration on Thursday.

Minister of Higher Education & Training Blade Nzimande has been interdicted by the Council of the University of South Africa (Unisa) against placing the university under administration.

According to social media post on X, the order was granted on Friday morning.

Nzimande has served a notice of his intention to place the University of South Africa (Unisa) under administration.

Nzimande is expected to announce his final decision on Friday.

According to the court order, Nzimande’s notice of Intention to Act dated 04 October 2023 “is in breach of the order of the above Honourable Court granted by Mr Justice Adama on 24 August 2024, and in particular order number 8.

“The minister is ordered to withdraw the notice forthwith upon the granting of this order. The minister is ordered to immediately cease and desist from taking any steps to publish and implement the notice or to take any steps of whatever nature to implement the notice,” the order read.

In August, Nzimande gave the Unisa council seven days to explain why the institution should not be placed under administration.