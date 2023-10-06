News

Home » News

Avatar photo

By Faizel Patel

Senior Digital Journalist

2 minute read

6 Oct 2023

09:50 am

JUST IN: Nzimande interdicted from placing Unisa under administration

Nzimande served a notice of his intention to place Unisa under administration on Thursday.

Higher Education and Training Minister Blade Nzimande. Picture: GCIS

Minister of Higher Education & Training Blade Nzimande has been interdicted by the Council of the University of South Africa (Unisa) against placing the university under administration.

According to social media post on X, the order was granted on Friday morning.

Nzimande has served a notice of his intention to place the University of South Africa (Unisa) under administration.

Nzimande is expected to announce his final decision on Friday.

According to the court order, Nzimande’s notice of Intention to Act dated 04 October 2023 “is in breach of the order of the above Honourable Court granted by Mr Justice Adama on 24 August 2024, and in particular order number 8.

“The minister is ordered to withdraw the notice forthwith upon the granting of this order. The minister is ordered to immediately cease and desist from taking any steps to publish and implement the notice or to take any steps of whatever nature to implement the notice,” the order read.

In August, Nzimande gave the Unisa council seven days to explain why the institution should not be placed under administration.

Read more on these topics

Blade Nzimande department of higher education and training Unisa

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Sport ‘Options on the table’ but no end in sight for SA’s flag ban
Food And Drink WATCH: We tasted the newly-launched Kaizer Chiefs chips: Here’s our verdict…
Politics ‘Winds of change’: EFF, IFP sound warning to ANC
News ‘I eat, pray, live power’: Ramokgopa’s sleepless quest to end SA’s blackouts
News Family member confirms authenticity of list of people Zoleka Mandela didn’t want at funeral
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe