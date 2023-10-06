News today: Space muffins case, Unisa, toddlers ‘poisoned’, illegal immigration woes and more

News today includes Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Dr Blade Nzimande serving a notice to place the University of South Africa (UNISA) under administration, and President Cyril Ramaphosa saying illegal immigration has exacerbated many of South Africa’s social and economic problems.

Meanwhile, two children from the West Rand died after allegedly eating poisoned snacks from a local taxi rank, and the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court granted media personality Sonia Mbele one last chance to appear in court.

News Today: 6 October 2023

In today’s weather update, the high temperatures as a result of the heatwave are expected to persist over the North-West and most parts of the Free State except in the south, Gauteng, the western and southern parts of Limpopo, and the western parts of Mpumalanga until Sunday.

Notice served to place Unisa under administration

The Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Dr Blade Nzimande, has served a notice of his intention to place the University of South Africa (UNISA) under administration.

Nzimande is expected to announce his final decision on Friday.

In August, Nzimande gave the Unisa council seven days to explain why the institution should not be placed under administration.

Pupils ‘forced’ to eat ‘space muffins’

The bail application of the three suspects arrested for allegedly selling muffins suspected to be laced with cannabis to pupils in Soshanguve has been postponed.

At least 90 pupils between grades R and 7 from Pulamadibogo Primary School, located in the north of Pretoria, were hospitalised after consuming the “space muffins” last month.

According to the Gauteng Department of Education, the pupils complained of nausea, stomach cramps and vomiting at the time.

Illegal immigration problems

President Cyril Ramaphosa has addressed South Africa’s “vulnerable” borders and said the influx of undocumented foreign nationals has added to many of the country’s social and economic problems.

The president was speaking during the official launch of the Border Management Authority (BMA) in Musina, Limpopo, on Thursday.

Ramaphosa said deficiencies in border management have also enabled corruption and organised cross-border crime to thrive.

Two toddlers ‘poisoned’

Two children, aged two and three, from the West Rand died after allegedly eating poisoned snacks from a local taxi rank.

Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed that the police in Bekkersdal, West Rand, are investigating two inquest dockets after the deaths of the two toddlers.

This latest incident of alleged food poisoning happened four days after two children died on Sunday in Naledi, Soweto, while three other children were receiving medical treatment.

Court grants Sonia Mbele last chance

Media personality Sonia Mbele was a no-show again in court yesterday.

This comes a week after the actress did the same. Now the court has given her a final opportunity to appear later this month.

Mbele was expected to appear at the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court together with Yolisa Gqunta and Rebone Sesing for contravening the Tax Administration Act.

