Nzuza seeks legal advice after kidnapping, rape allegations

Deputy Home Affairs Minister Njabulo Nzuza says he is seeking legal advice following an article in one of the Sunday newspapers accusing him of allegedly kidnapping and raping a woman last year.

Kidnapping, rape allegations

The Sunday Independent reported over the weekend that Nzuza stands accused of allegedly kidnapping and raping a woman at a state house in Kenilworth, Cape Town, on 14 December 2022.

The report claimed that the woman had been missing since the night of the alleged incident and that her two friends – who were allegedly present when the incident happened – were paid by the deputy minister R150 000 for their silence.

The newspaper said it got this information from two internal police reports and Nzuza’s four bodyguards, whom he had since fired, apparently confirmed the incident.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe told the paper preliminary investigation revealed that “police did not find any evidence of such an incident”, and that “no missing person report was filed with the police”.

The Sunday Independent further reported that Nzuza failed to answer written questions sent to him about the alleged incident.

Nzuza speaks out

In a statement late on Sunday afternoon, Nzuza “categorically” denied the allegations levelled against him, saying they were “frivolous” and “unfounded”.

The deputy minister said he was seeking legal advice on how to best deal with serious claims because he was concerned about his reputation.

“I wish to categorically state that I have never been party to any rape or abuse of women. As stated by the spokesperson of the South African Police Services (Saps), Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, the SAPS did not find any evidence pointing to an incident of rape or kidnapping following a preliminary investigation and were never prevented from entering the premises on the said day.

“The Saps have also confirmed that following the said incident, no rape or missing person report was ever filed with the police. The allegation that a woman is missing since December, without any missing persons report being filed by her friends, family or police since the day, is evidence that there is no missing person,” said Nzuza.

Nzuza added that “at no point on the day in question or any other day in the account of the police, was I accused of rape or kidnapping”.

“This false narrative is deliberately concocted to tarnish my good name and reputation. It is also worth noting that these frivolous allegations are not backed up by any form of evidence.”

