Old Pretoria Zoo post sparks viral misunderstanding

A local woman’s WhatsApp plea for tree branches to help the Pretoria Zoo spread across South Africa, causing unexpected confusion.

An Irene resident’s call for tree branches in her WhatsApp group for the Pretoria Zoo, the National Zoological Gardens, accidentally went viral overnight and had residents from as far as the borders of Botswana reaching out to help.

Marita Schutte said she received calls from Potchefstroom to Dwaalboom, on the border with Botswana.

“It’s great to see how many people actually cared,” she said.

Recycled post asking for branches for Pretoria Zoo went viral

Schutte said she shared an old post on the group to ask neighbours for branches for the zoo after a neighbour’s post on social media had gone viral.

“I used a previous message from the zoo to show what type of trees they were looking for.

“Unfortunately, this message went viral and even flyers were made and broadcast, bringing people under the misconception that there is a food shortage at the zoo,” she said.

Schutte doesn’t work for the zoo, but donates her cuttings because she is passionate about recycling.

“On Monday, the zoo phoned to ask if I had some branches, but I didn’t. “I cut my trees two weeks ago to help them when they really didn’t have food.

“When they asked again on Monday, I jumped on the group to ask for help and that’s how it all started,” she said.

Enough food for animals

Schutte said though the zoo said it had enough food for the animals; the incident should be used to create awareness that branches of felled trees need not be dumped or burned.

“Rather gift them to any organisation, not just the zoos in need of fodder for their animals.

“The Pretoria Zoo does not have the capacity to collect all the branches in the greater Tshwane.

“They only have one bakkie for collections. Rather take the cuttings to the zoo or other organisations,” she said.

Schutte also urged residents to refrain from cutting branches unnecessarily because birds nest during spring and summer.

“Residents should prune their trees in autumn and keep those branches for the zoo, which usually needs food during the winter months.

No shortage of fodder at the National Zoological Garden

SA National Biodiversity Institute (SANBI) spokesperson Nontsikelelo Mpulo said there was currently no shortage of fodder at the National Zoological Garden.

Mpulo said the SANBI organisation responsible for running the Pretoria Zoo was aware of the message circulating on social media requesting urgent assistance from communities to provide fodder to feed the buffaloes and giraffes.

Mpulo said there was no need for members of the public to bring branches, eaten by browsers, to the Pretoria Zoo, as there is sufficient food for the animals.

