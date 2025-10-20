Tshwane ready for stormy weather ahead

The City of Tshwane remains proactive in addressing flood risks associated with the Hennops River.

Tshwane is ready for heavy downpours of rain forecast for the central parts of the country with the start of the stormy season, the city said.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) forecast stormy weather for the start of the week, with up to 80% chances of rain and widespread showers and thundershowers over the central and eastern parts of the country.

City of Tshwane to mitigate flooding risks

MMC for corporate and shared services in Region 4 Kholofelo Morodi said the city remains proactive in addressing flood risks associated with the Hennops River and Centurion Lake catchment areas.

“Following the severe flooding incident that affected the Centurion Hotel in 2019, the Hennops River/Centurion Lake Rehabilitation Task Team implemented a desiltation plan to mitigate future flooding risks,” she said.

Since September 2021, about 300 000m³ of silt have been removed from the Centurion Lake – a key intervention that has prevented further flooding within the lake itself, Morodi said.

“However, flooding continues to occur upstream and downstream due to debris blockages of several low-lying bridges across the Hennops River.

“These blockages, caused by large trees, reeds, and accumulated waste, have highlighted the urgent need for a comprehensive management approach beyond desiltation efforts.

“The task team last year expanded its focus to include riverine management through partnerships with property developments along the Hennops River.

“Under this model, estates such as the Irene Country Club, Centurion Golf Estate and River Falls Office Park have participated by funding the programme, while the city provides technical guidance and environmental oversight.”

River pollution

A total of 128 trees have been removed at the Irene Country Club and 248 at the Centurion Golf Estate, with most being alien or highrisk species identified for removal in line with the city’s environmental bylaws.

Action SA councillor Henriette Frohlich said the ongoing pollution of the Hennops River upstream is concerning.

“The Waste Water Treatment Works Olifantsfontein is operating beyond capacity, and industrial discharge into the river continues unabated.”

