Light snowfall expected in parts of SA on Monday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 10 August.

South Africans can expect a cold and windy start to the week, with light snowfall forecast in most parts of the country on Monday afternoon.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has advised the public and farmers to take necessary precautions, as it forecasts a cold front accompanied by a cut-off low expected to affect the Free State, Western Cape, Northern Cape, Eastern Cape, southern parts of Gauteng and Mpumalanga and the interior of KwaZulu-Natal, persisting into Tuesday.

The public and small stock farmers are advised that very cold and windy conditions, snowfall over mountainous areas and rough to very rough seas (coastal areas) can be expected.

Snowfall warning for Eastern Cape

The national weather forecaster has issued an orange level 6 warning, which is disruptive snow resulting in disruptions to livelihoods, major traffic disruptions and some communities temporarily inaccessible, is expected over Chris Hani District, Senqu, Elundini and Matatiele municipalities of the Eastern Cape until Tuesday.

Two yellow level 4 warnings have been issued for KwaZulu-Natal. The first one is damaging winds and waves resulting in disruption of small harbours or ports, danger in navigation, disruption of coastal activities, damage to infrastructure and settlements and injuries and danger to life from flying debris are expected along the coast.

The second is damaging winds resulting in damage to settlements, injuries, and danger to life from flying debris over the coast of KwaZulu-Natal and the adjacent north-eastern interior.

Light snowfall warning for other parts of SA

The national weather forecaster has issued a yellow level 2 warning of snow for some parts of the country.

“Disruptive snow leading to localised traffic disruptions, isolated loss of livestock and crops and localised disruptions to services is expected in places over Dr Beyers Naude, Blue Crane, Raymond Mhlaba, Amahlathi, Intsika Yethu, Dr AB Xuma, Mhlontlo and Mzimvubu Municipalities of the Eastern Cape, east and south of the Free State along the Lesotho border and the western parts of KwaZulu Natal, until Tuesday.”

Disruptive rain leading to localised flooding of susceptible settlements, roads and bridges, is expected over Nyandeni, Port St Johns, Ingquza Hill and Bizana Municipalities of the Eastern Cape and the extreme southern and western parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

“Severe Thunderstorms resulting in localised damage to infrastructure, informal settlements, property, vehicles, livelihood and livestock can be expected over the extreme southern parts of the North West, north-eastern parts of the Free State as well as the southern parts of Gauteng.”

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Monday, 10 August:

Gauteng:

Cloudy and cold with scattered showers and thundershowers. Light snowfall can be expected in the south in the evening.

Mpumalanga:

Cloudy and cold to cool with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Light snowfalls can be expected over the southern highveld and escarpment areas in the evening.

Limpopo:

Fine in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the south-east.

North West province:

Partly cloudy in the east, otherwise cloudy, windy and cold to cool, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the extreme south-east.

Free State:

Cloudy, windy and very cold to cold, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Possible snowfall can be expected in the eastern and northern parts.

Northern Cape:

Fine in the north, otherwise partly cloudy, windy and cool to cold but very cold in places.

Isolated showers and thundershowers can be expected over the east and central parts with light snowfall in the south.

Western Cape:

Cloudy and very cold to cold but cool over the West Coast District with isolated to scattered showers and rain except in the west.

Snowfall is expected over the north-eastern parts until the evening.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly, becoming light to moderate southerly to south-easterly along the south coast in the late afternoon.

Western half of the Eastern Cape:

Cloudy and cold to very cold with scattered showers and rain, but widespread in the southeast. Snowfalls can be expected over the high-lying areas.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly, becoming south-easterly in the afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape:

Cloudy and cold to very cold with widespread showers and rain but scattered in the northwest. Snowfalls can be expected over the high-lying areas.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly, but south-westerly along the Wild Coast, becoming south-easterly in the south.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog over the interior, otherwise cloudy and cold, but very cold in the south-west, with snowfall over the western high-ground.

Widespread showers and rain are expected but scattered over the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-westerly, reaching Gale at times.