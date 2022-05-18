Isaac Mashaba
4 minute read
18 May 2022
5:15 am
Opinion

SA at bottom of the rubbish heap, as local government masters the art of corruption

Isaac Mashaba

SA is a shell of what it once was as anarchy, mayhem, and murder have become the order of the day.

As the day to honour icon Nelson Mandela approaches, will there ever be an objective investigation into how and why our country was allowed to slide ever-deeper into chaos, lawlessness, and corruption? We were once united and filled with hope, but no more. local governments have mastered the art of corruption SA is a shell of what it once was as anarchy, mayhem, and murder have become the order of the day. We have truly been led to the bottom of the rubbish heap. Successive ministers have divided us and destroyed our hopes. In the process, they have driven our...

