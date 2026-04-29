32 years of freedom: What is there to celebrate?

The right to vote means little if the taps run dry, the lights go out and unemployment remains a daily reality.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Freedom Day speech in Bloemfontein on Monday was meant to remind South Africans of the triumph of 27 April, 1994 – the day the country emerged from the ashes of apartheid and entered democracy.

It was a speech rich in symbolism, historical memory and constitutional pride. But outside the ceremony, a harder and more uncomfortable question lingers: after 32 years of freedom, what exactly are South Africans being asked to celebrate?

There is no doubt that 1994 changed the country for the better. Political rights were secured, racial exclusion was dismantled through laws and South Africa’s constitution became one of the most progressive in the world.

Yet for many, freedom remains incomplete. The right to vote means little if the taps run dry, the lights go out and unemployment remains a daily reality.

Democracy loses meaning when clinics are understaffed, roads are crumbling and corruption is rife. Ramaphosa’s speech acknowledged these failures.

He spoke of collapsing municipalities, failing infrastructure, organised crime and corruption. That honesty is welcome. But South Africans have heard these admissions before.

They have heard promises to rebuild local government, fix Eskom, strengthen institutions and prosecute corruption. Yet, in many communities, daily life continues to deteriorate.

This is where the Freedom Day message risks sounding disconnected. Commemorative speeches often celebrate progress, but voters judge government not by words, but by lived experience. And lived experience tells a different story.

South Africa remains one of the most unequal societies in the world. Youth unemployment is high. Gender-based violence is alarming. Public trust in institutions is fragile.

That matters, especially as the country looks towards local government elections. This is where sentiment meets service delivery.

Elections are not won on liberation history, but on whether municipalities function. And this is where the ANC faces its greatest vulnerability.

The ANC’s liberation legacy remains politically significant, but it no longer guarantees loyalty at the ballot box. The 2021 local government elections made this clear when the ANC’s national support fell below 50% for the first time.

That result reflected more than temporary dissatisfaction. It signalled a deeper shift in voter expectations. South Africans, especially younger voters, are less persuaded by struggle credentials and more concerned with competence.

For many born after 1994, the ANC’s historic role in liberation is respected – but not enough to excuse poor governance. This generational reality should concern the party.

Ramaphosa’s speech attempted to reconnect the ANC with its moral authority by emphasising constitutional values, economic transformation and social justice. It was an appeal to history and hope.

But this cannot substitute delivery. If local governments remain dysfunctional, if corruption cases drag on without consequence and if communities continue to experience neglect, then Freedom Day speeches will have limited political effect.

In fact, they may reinforce public frustration. The ANC now governs in a far more competitive environment. Coalition politics and the government of national unity reflect a changing political landscape in which dominance can no longer be assumed.

That reality makes accountability unavoidable. Freedom Day should be more than a commemorative event. It should be a national audit.

Yes, South Africa has much to celebrate: constitutional democracy, civil liberties and the peaceful transfer of power remain remarkable achievements. But democracy must be measured not only by its legal framework, but also by its capacity to improve lives.

A full 32 years into freedom, the unfinished business is clear. Political liberation was achieved in 1994, but economic dignity, effective governance and social justice remain works in progress.

If the ANC wants Freedom Day to inspire confidence, rather than scepticism, it must move beyond ceremonial remembrance and deliver tangible change.

Voters may still honour the past, but they will cast their ballots based on the present.