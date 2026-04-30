ANC backs down in Eastern Cape elective conference court battle

The ANC provincial conference was thrown into disarray last month after the court ruled in favour of an application to interdict it.

The ANC has formally withdrawn its application for leave to appeal an interim order that halted its tenth elected conference in the Eastern Cape.

The party on Wednesday said the notice of withdrawal has been served on all relevant parties and filed with the registrar of the Eastern Cape High Court.

Interdict

The provincial conference was thrown into disarray last month after the court ruled in favour of an application to interdict it.

The ANC was ordered to pay the costs of the application.

It followed a legal challenge by a group of disgruntled party members, including the provincial secretary, Lulama Ngcukayitobi, who raised concerns about alleged membership rigging and irregularities in the processes leading up to the conference.

Appeal

Although the ANC in the province said it would appeal the judgment, the party has now confirmed that it has withdrawn its bid for leave to appeal.

ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu said the withdrawal follows the receipt of the Judge’s formal reasons for the interim order and was taken on the considered advice of the party’s legal team.

“We are satisfied that the issues raised in this matter are more substantively addressed through the other procedural avenues available to us before the honourable court.

“These avenues will enable the African National Congress to demonstrate, on a full evidentiary footing, that the movement has adhered to the order of the court, and that the membership records and administrative processes of the ANC in the Eastern Cape are sound and consistent with the constitution of the African National Congress and the governing instruments of the movement,” Bhengu said.

Rule of law

Bhengu affirmed that the ANC respects the judicial authority of the country’s courts.

“The convening of the Provincial Elective Conference of the Eastern Cape will be undertaken in accordance with the ANC constitution and consistent with the directions of our courts of law.”

Mbalula aspirations

Last month, political analyst Andre Duvenhage told The Citizen that the conference was important for the ANC because the Eastern Cape is one of its strongholds.

He said the outcomes were especially vital for figures such as ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, who are reportedly interested in becoming ANC president after Cyril Ramaphosa vacates his party office in 2027.

“We know that Fikile Mbalula has certain personal political aspirations. He is also competing for a more senior position, so he has a vested interest in a certain group being elected,” he said.

Duvenhage said allegations of irregularities surrounding the conference reflect poorly on Mbalula’s leadership.