78-year-old golfer’s double hole-in-one feat

Greg Alcock, 78, hits two consecutive holes-in-one, defying 17 million to one odds.

It sounds like one of those stories golfers like to tell over beers at the 19th hole… how when they went looking for a ball hit as a first stroke from the tee, the last place they looked was in the hole.

And yet, there it was – a “hole in one” and cheers (and beers) all round.

But when this happened to Greg Alcock and his mates at the par 3 5th hole on the Sedgefield Links Golf Course, they didn’t expect him to pull off the feat again – at the very next hole.

At the 6th, they thought he might have gone into the rough, yet, there the ball was again – in the hole.

The chances of achieving two consecutive holes-in-one are about 17 million to one to amateur players and in the professional game, only John Hudson, then aged 25, playing in the 1971 Martini International tournament – part of the British PGA circuit –shot two consecutive holes in one.

Alcock, 78, only took up golf in 2018 and he has been blind in his left eye since the age of 30, making the feat even more remarkable.

Fortunately, he had insurance for the holes-in-one because the drinks were on him – twice.