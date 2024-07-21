Lawrence falls short at Royal Troon as Schauffele wins 152nd Open Championship

The South African enjoyed a strong front nine in the final round, but he was unable to make any birdies on the back nine on Sunday.

South Africa’s wait for a next Major champion continues after Thriston Lawrence fell short at the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon in Scotland on Sunday.

Starting one shot back going into Sunday’s final round, Lawrence started well to be one in front at the turn, after nine holes played of the final round, but the former SA Open champion was unable to replicate the same form he had on the front nine on the back nine and he finished with a 68 and fourth place on his own.

At the same time, the USA’s Xander Schauffele, playing two groups in front of Lawrence and overnight leader Billy Horschel, continued the form he has shown for a few years now to surge ahead after a stunning back nine to win his second Major – and bag the Claret Jug and the gold medal for being the “Champion Golfer of the Year”.

Back nine blues

Schauffele closed with a blemish-free fourth round 65, 6-under-par, for a total of nine-under-par, following earlier rounds of 69, 72 and 69.

On Sunday he made two birdies on his front nine without dropping a shot, while Lawrence made four birdies to enjoy the lead after nine holes. But the American made a further four birdies on the back nine, without a bogey, to set the mark at nine-under-par.

Lawrence’s back nine let him down as he made no further birdies, but had a bogey at the par-four 12th, for a round of 68 and fourth place.

Justin Rose and Horschel finished at seven-under-par, two shots off Schauffele, in a tie for second. They, along with Russel Henley, Shane Lowry and at one stage Scottie Scheffler, threatened the lead throughout the round, but it was Schauffele’s steady, calm, error-free golf that won the day.

The American also won this year’s second Major, the PGA Championship at Valhalla in May – his first Major triumph – while he finished eighth at the Masters and tied-seventh at the US Open.

South Africa’s Dean Burmester finished in a tie for 19th, while Darren Fichardt finished in 80th place – the only two other South Africans to make the halfway cut.