SA Open to be played in Stellenbosch in 2026

The course in the Cape winelands has hosted the tournament once before, when David Frost won.

Stellenbosh Golf Club, among the winelands of the Western Cape, will host the 2026 SA Open. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images

The weather-hit Durban Country Club has had its chance to host the SA Open golf tournament, with the next edition set to take place in more predictable conditions in Stellenbosch next year.

This year’s tournament, won by Dylan Naidoo in a sudden-death play-off on Sunday after the tournament was reduced to 54 holes because of bad weather, was under pressure from the off, with the start last Thursday also delayed because of a water-logged course.

No play was possible on Sunday, except for the required playoff to separate Naidoo and England’s Laurie Canter, who were both on 14-under-par.

Stellenbosch gets the go-ahead

Organisers have decided to give Stellenbosch Golf Club next year’s tournament, even though courses such as Blair Atholl (2022/23), Gary Player Country Club (2020/21), Randpark (2018/19), Glendower (2013 to 2017) and Serengeti (2011/12) hosted at least two tournaments in a row before Durban was selected.

Before the tournament was given to Serengeti on the East Rand, Durban Country Club hosted the event, in 2010, but it was also a one-off, with poor weather causing all sorts of problems over the four days of action, when Ernie Els came out on top. Pearly Valley hosted the tournament three times in a row before that.

The 115th edition in Stellenbosch will take place at the end of February next year. The last time the course hosted the tournament was in 1999 when David Frost won.

‘One of oldest in the Cape’

Chris van der Merwe, General Manager of Stellenbosch Golf Club, said the club was delighted to welcome the SA Open back to its fairways in the magnificent winelands of the Western Cape.

“We are incredibly honoured to have been selected as the host venue for the 2026 South African Open and look forward to showcasing this prestigious championship as well as the beauty of Stellenbosch and the Cape winelands to a global audience.

“As one of the oldest golf clubs in the Cape, and indeed in South Africa, Stellenbosch Golf Club has hosted some major professional and amateur tournaments over the years and produced some of South Africa’s finest professionals such as Justin Harding, Oliver Bekker, Keenan Davidse, JJ Senekal and Hennie O’Kennedy.

“We’re looking forward to what will be a wonderful next edition in the proud history of this great championship.”